ANGLETON — All of Brazoria County is now considered to be in extreme drought conditions, with the Keetch-Byram Drought Index showing 600-700 on a scale which tops out at 800. Small areas in the center of the county are even higher, climbing above the 700 range.
County officials have thus far not seen where a burn or firework ban has been necessary, but Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said he has been keeping them informed of a variety of factors they can use to make their decisions. He also has been keeping in contact with his fellow marshals across Texas and the conditions are deteriorating, he said.
“We are monitoring the conditions very, very, very closely this past week, over the weekend and last week, especially,” Vela said. “Pretty much over the last month we’re definitely watching things a lot closer. Pretty much every minute that goes by, we’re praying for rain. We need water.”
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is not the only factor involved in gauging drought and determining whether a burn ban is necessary, he said.
“We’re taking the KBDI into consideration, as well as the other factors — our vegetation outside, our weather conditions, the number of fire calls we are receiving. Everything looks good on the fire calls,” Vela said.
The good news is while the county has shown shortfalls in precipitation going back to last year, current NOAA weather maps predict normal precipitation for the next three months. If accurate, that could bring the region closer to its normal level of fire risk. It should be noted, though, the government program is also predicting higher than normal temperatures, which could mute the effect.
While Brazoria County prays for rain, Independence Day is coming up, which brings with it the risks of fireworks and increased fire-centric social activities, like grilling.
While the county has not initiated bans thus far, the personal responsibility of residents to exercise caution throughout the dry conditions for the purposes of protecting people and property cannot be understated, Vela said.
Vela stresses any kind of fire and both arial and ground-based fireworks can spark dry vegetation and there are ways to enjoy them while cutting that risk.
“They need to be very cautious when they use those," Vela said. "Due to these weather conditions that we’re in right now, people need to be extra cautious and be sure that they use safe practices and use fireworks in an area that doesn’t have a lot of vegetation, have a water source in close proximity and that any spent fireworks are disposed of in a metal container that has water in it.”
Other precautions also need to be considered, he said.
“That’s the main thing, that the public needs to be very cautious and needs to consider alternative options as they’re maintaining their property, because we’re getting into conditions that are pretty extreme,” Vela said. “We see it, we feel it and we’re taking the appropriate actions.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.