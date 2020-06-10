SWEENY
Brazoria County Dream Center warehouse manager Scott Murphree’s goal is to put himself out of a job.
“I don’t want there to be hungry people,” he said. “I don’t want to have to do this. But if I do, I want to make sure these people know that we’re here.”
Murphree likes to think of the Dream Center as an anchor point for this time of uncertainty, because many people don’t know whether they’ll have a job tomorrow or whether they might get sick with coronavirus, he said.
“They don’t know what the future holds for them,” he said. “But what they do know is that every week, the Dream Center is going to be there to provide them with nutritious food, to give them a sense of peace that their children are going to be fed, and that we are gonna make sure we do everything possible to make sure they are successful.”
To that end, the Dream Center partnered with the Houston Food Bank and Sweeny ISD to distribute roughly 10,000 pounds of food Tuesday morning to people at Sweeny High School.
Each family got a variety of proteins, fresh vegetables, grains and dairy products, Murphree said.
“We’re trying to service our community by making up that gap between families who are not able to make ends meet, especially during this time of crisis,” Murphree said. “This food fair gives a family the ability to have nutritious food that wouldn’t necessarily be available to them.”
They try to do two or three food fairs each week, he said. The next fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Clute Intermediate School.
The Dream Center often partners with local school districts and law enforcement in order to serve more people across Brazoria County, Murphree said.
In continuing to partner with the Dream Center, Sweeny ISD officials hope to help district families, especially those with a food deficiency, Parent Liaison Lisa Virgel said.
The school district participates in the Dream Center’s Backpack Buddies program, but now that the school year has ended, they’ve transitioned to the summer feeding program, Murphree said.
Adults received an additional bag of food from the Dream Center’s supplies for each child younger than 18 they have at home, Murphree said.
Sweeny is a Title I district, meaning 60 percent of the families are on free or reduced-price lunch, Virgel said. The school district has continued to provide meals to families while schools were closed, but some people may not be able to come every day. The Dream Center food fair can supplement the meals they receive from the school, Virgel said.
“I want to take the time to encourage people, this is a great time to help your community,” Murphree said. “No matter what you do, this is a great way to help people.”
One resident helped was Debbie Larsen, who went to pick up food for her family, she said.
“I’ve got a pregnant teenage daughter at home,” she said. “With my cut in hours at work right now, it’ll really help, you know, keeping her fed.”
