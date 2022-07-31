Keep Richwood Beautiful receives the Governor’s Community Achievement Award at the state convention June 29. from left are Richwood City Manager Eric Foerster, emcee Chet Garner of The Day Tripper, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, City Secretary Kirsten Garcia, and Keep Richwood Beautiful representatives Executive Director Kimberly Mayer and Board Member Audrey Johnson.
RICHWOOD — Successful efforts to improve the city's appearance earned Keep Richwood Beautiful $110,000 to do even more.
The Keep Texas Beautiful affiliate received the Governor’s Community Achievement Award during the state convention June 29. It is funded by Keep Texas Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We received a $110,00 award; the money is submitted when the work is done. Portions of the project would be submitted to the state for payment,” City Manager Eric Foerster said.
It is third time Keep Richwood Beautiful has received the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, the top prize awarded by the state nonprofit. Winning affiliates must wait three years before they are able to take the top award again.
The landscaping project Keep Richwood Beautiful plans to perform with its winnings will be up for final design confirmation at the next beautification committee's next meeting, which will be Tuesday at City Hall.
“Some of the options include low-impact light posts along 288 Business in front of Richwood city hall, tiered retaining wall and Texas superstar plants at the intersection of FM 2004 and 288B in front of the Roadster Convenience store, or tiered retaining wall and Texas superstar plants at the intersection of FM 2004 and Oyster Creek Drive,” Keep Richwood Beautiful Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said.
It is a long process and will likely take a year or more to come to fruition, she said.
Mayer has helped her community through volunteering, including organizing beautification projects around the city.
“I have a passion for the City of Richwood because it has so much potential. We are a small bedroom community with a big heart for Brazoria County residents,” Mayer said. “When we complete a landscaping project, litter cleanup or large city-wide event, it shows us just how much we can accomplish for our community. We are now an award-winning community and very proud of our hard work.”
Keep Richwood Beautiful is made up entirely of volunteers, she said.
“You and me, we are KRB. That means that without the support of our city officials and residents, we can't keep doing the wonderful work that we do,” Mayer said. “It takes hard work from our volunteers to create these events and to be able to bring home these prestigious awards. We are always in need of more volunteers.”
