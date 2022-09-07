CLUTE — Most residents of the Gulf Coast know the lasting impact a hurricane can have on a community, even one that happened 61 years ago.
On Sept. 11, 1961, Hurricane Carla touched land as a Category 4 hurricane along the Texas coast, devastating Brazoria County. Memories of the event and its impact will make up a special program starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd. in Clute.
Wanda Coker, volunteer and president of the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, recently shared an experience while going through the presentation with a member of the community. An older man approached them and, over the next 30 minutes, talked about his experience, she said.
For those who experienced the hurricane, it holds a memory they don’t forget.
“It’ll show the importance of it to the area with what I call the older generation,” Coker said. “You can’t stop a person and say anything about Carla without being willing to talk about it and their experience of what they were doing at the time.”
Carla was the last of six hurricanes in the 20th century to make landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane with winds stronger than 130 mph.
Classified as a tropical depression in the southwest Caribbean Sea on Sept. 3, it increased to tropical storm strength off the coast of Honduras two days later and became a hurricane Sept. 6 as it moved north near the Yucatan peninsula.
For the 60th anniversary in 2021, the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science did not have an in-person display due to COVID-19 numbers rising at the time. Instead, the Lake Jackson Historical Museum and Brazosport Museum of Natural Science printed posters from the archive and set up the museum for an online presentation.
This year’s program includes video from the storm that has not been shown in public since Carla, as well as displays and personal stories.
She suggests people go to a Facebook page, called “Carla stories” and leave a comment about their experience during Carla.
“When we realized last year we could do it on the anniversary, we just kind of ran with it,” Coker said. “So we’re doing the same thing this year. We’re just calling it the 61st anniversary of the aftermath of the Hurricane.”
