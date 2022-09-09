JONES CREEK — The Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department is holding their one and only fundraiser for the year on Saturday with their annual barbecue.
For nearly 50 years, the department has served meals in order to continue serving the community. It’s been a good deal for the community.
“We run about an average of 150 calls a year in Jones Creek. We’ve stayed pretty active,” Fire Chief Kenny McBride said.
The department will be serving chicken plates for $10 each and are making enough to serve almost 1,500 people. It will be drive-thru only.
“We love it. It’s a lot of work, but we love it,” McBride said with a hearty laugh. “We love feeding our community and giving them a good plate for a reasonable price and getting our community out.”
COVID knocked the annual plans for the department down a peg when it came to putting on the event, which typically would include other elements like an auction to further benefit the firefighters, but McBride said they haven’t let that get in the way of their work.
“Hopefully, next year, we can get back to doing our regular barbecue and auction that we used to have,” McBride said.
The entire department should be out in force to serve residents, he said.
“All of them help. We have about 18 volunteers in Jones Creek,” he said. “Everybody pitches in and we get a lot of help from the community.”
The serving of plates will begin at 11 a.m. at the Fire Station, 220 Peach Point Road.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.