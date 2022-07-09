FREEPORT — After the post-Independence Day fireworks of the City Council’s Tuesday meeting, a budget workshop was a relatively subdued affair, with each department of the city offering a presentation on their upcoming budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Brian Dybala of the Freeport Golf Course started the presentations with an idea to renovate the course’s clubhouse to allow for expanded food and refreshment sales, hoping to parlay those changes into expanded revenue for the city.
Councilman Jeff Peña spoke with tentative favorability toward the idea, noting Dybala had seen good revenues for equipment sales at the clubhouse and feeling that it could be a good revenue generator for the future.
One of the proposals that generated the most interest was from Kacey Roman, the director of Building and Codes. She recommended scanning all of the documents in the city’s possession so they would be digitized and could be searched. She pointed out many of the physical plans on file were destroyed by water damage from Hurricane Nicholas last September, meaning they are now lost.
She said that the bids she collected for the work would encompass not just Building and Codes, but materials for the entire city government, as well as their organization and cataloguing.
She also requested the hiring an additional employee for the department, expressly for the purpose of customer service. Councilman Jerry Cain asked Roman if she needed more than one employee for that purpose.
“I could keep another two or three busy, but I’ll take what I can get,” Roman said.
The largest project put before the council was from Lance Petty, director of public works, who said that Second Street needed to be torn out and repaved after years of asphalt being layered atop it. He estimated the full cost at over $11 million.
Fire Chief Chris Motley informed the council that a replacement fire truck would be needed soon, and that Fire Station No. 2 was in dire need of renovation or replacement at an estimated cost of $3.7 million. This was a preliminary estimate that will need to be confirmed, he said.
It was also brought up that with repairs being done to the Pine Street Bridge for up to two years by the Texas Department of Transportation, it will stunt the response time of the department, which could be addressed by these updates.
“There’s two major projects in my plan that need to be addressed, and that’s Station One and Station Two,” Motley said. “Station One was built for one firefighter and we’re housing five out of it, so the interior needs to have some work done on it and then the engine bays on that building as well are in question for windstorms to hold up for a category three or more, because the standard at that time it was built was for 100 miles per hour and now they want 150 on the waterfront.
“But Station Two has been down and we haven’t been in it for awhile, and we need the separation of our resources and our personnel to be properly distributed in the city to arrive at that on-scene time of two to three minutes.”
One department that did not directly ask for additional funding for projects was Cathy Ezell of the finance department. In his closing remarks, Mayor Brooks Bass commented on Ezell’s presentation, saying, “I especially liked when I wasn’t asked for more money.”
City Manager Tim Kelty indicated that with the city’s budget being typically tight, the funding did not exist for many of the large projects, meaning they may be placed before Freeport voters as bond propositions if grant funding cannot be secured for them.
