SWEENY — Sweeny Community Hospital is a step closer to breaking ground on a new campus after $28 million in funding was secured from the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union.
TDECU presented a commitment letter to hospital CEO Kelly Park on Aug. 1.
“The new Sweeny Community Hospital build has been long anticipated,” Park said. “The board, staff, and myself are beyond excited to see it come to fruition.”
In December, the hospital district board approved a $28 million loan with Frost Bank. Before the contract could be signed, TDECU entered the process.
“I was talking to TDECU about a donation for our capital campaign, and they expressed interest in financing,” hospital Marketing Director Kari Schroeter said. “We weren’t under contract with Frost yet, and TDECU came with better terms.”
Josh Brian is TDECU’s market president for southern Brazoria County.
“They reached out to us for capital fundraising,” Brian said.
“We talked to Kelly and the team, we really fell in love with the project. The community hospital is a huge need for people west of the Brazos.”
TDECU has financed hotels and large commercial buildings, but “this will be our first hospital,” Brian said.
Because the project is taxpayer-funded, financing regulations involved a bit of a learning curve for TDECU.
“The size of it was a challenge for us at first,” Brian said. “It’s a big loan and a big project. It’s a great learning process, and we want to be part of projects like this in Brazoria County. If we can provide terms that are better for them, then we want to be the local credit union bank that supports that activity.
“We will have a naming rights piece that we’re working on right now. We’re working through the details,” he said.
Together with the hospital’s portion of $17 million, the total project is $45 million which includes the building, furnishings and equipment as well as demolition of the current hospital.
Groundbreaking ceremonies will be scheduled soon.
“The Sweeny Community Hospital District is very excited to partner with TDECU as we continue to move forward in the construction of the new hospital building that will serve the community’s healthcare needs for many, many more years,” Sweeny Hospital District Board President Mason Nichols said. “I am grateful for our amazing team at SCH for working so hard at bringing the project vision closer to reality.”
Contractor Tellepsen estimates construction will be complete by early 2024. The company is now finalizing permits and finding subcontractors seeking competitive proposals for site and building demolition, earthwork, underground utilities, asphalt and concrete paving, painting and storm water pollution prevention subcontractors and vendors.
Sweeny Hospital District received donations toward the new hospital, including $250,000 from Freeport LNG, $75,000 from Phillips 66 and $10,000 from the West Brazos Golf Center and West Brazos Ladies Golf Association.
