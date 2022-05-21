CLUTE
Two students already at the top of their Brazoswood High School class have also achieved national recognition for their performance on their PSAT exam.
Valedictorian Riley Kuhlman and Salutatorian Christian Finley have been named as part of the National Merit Society for scoring in the top 0.5 percent of the nation. Both scored 1480 out of 1520 on their PSAT.
Despite scoring the same, the boys had extremely different ways of preparing for the test.
“It’s pretty hard to do, so for me, it shows that studying pays off because I did a lot of studying and it’s something I’m proud of,” Finley said. “I took eight practice tests beforehand and studied for months before the test. I studied a lot.”
As Finley dedicated his time to hit the books, Kuhlman took a slightly different approach to the test, he said.
“I didn’t practice at all for the PSAT,” Kuhlman said. “I also do sports, swimming, soccer and track. School came naturally to me, like the learning aspect. I enjoy the process of learning and I got better at doing school work, especially in high school. I’m a little bit of a perfectionist, and I went through the answers as quickly as possible and check everything I can in the time I had. I got a good score because I worked really fast.”
Because of how the test is set up, a big part of it is being a fast reader, Finley said.
“You have to read a passage and then answer 10 questions, so the people who get hung up and read really slow don’t finish,” Finley said. “Being able to go back into the passage and find where the question is referenced is a big thing, too.”
With the title comes $2,500 that both of the boys have dedicated for college.
Kuhlman plans on studying computer science at Rice University to pursue his love of math.
“My favorite subject is calculus,” he said. “It’s very pure math, you don’t have to worry about specific numbers and I think the theoretical side is more interesting.”
Finley received a full ride to A&M University to study chemical engineering.
“My favorite subject is chemistry. I love it. I plan on going into chemical engineering at A&M,” Finley said. “My siblings go there and they gave me a good scholarship, so I’m excited.”
To get the boys to this point, they credit part of their success to Brazoswood and the support they have received.
“This isn’t just my accomplishment, it’s my family’s too, because I couldn’t be here without my parents or my siblings. It’s great to represent them.” Finley said.
Kuhlman attributes his success to his family’s support as well.
“I’m proud to represent Brazoswood, my parents, my brother and all of my friends who helped me,” Kuhlman said.
As far as their education in the classroom, AP Physics C teacher Curtis Roberts Sr has known the boy for three years and has seen their intelligence grow, he said.
“They’ve taken three 3 AP physics classes from me. I’ve taught them for three years,” Roberts said. “Obviously, they are extremely bright and they are able to reason on an academic level that is rivaled by very few other students. They are insightful thinkers, and problem solvers and they excel in each academic discipline.”
Roberts was not surprised to learn they made the National Merit society and expects more great things from them academically in the future, he said.
“This was not surprising at all,” he said. “They are top notch guys. They’re winners. They will be the movers and shakers of society in the future. They are very successful in whatever they choose to do. I would have been surprised if they hadn’t gotten it, to be honest.”
Going beyond academics, Roberts believes their character will help take them to the next level.
“What distinguishes them from other students is their character. They always try to maximize their potential and success but they also try to do that for their classmates,” Roberts said. “Instead of competing against their fellow classmates, they work with them to help them achieve goals. They display tremendous personal integrity. I can’t say enough good things about these young men.”
