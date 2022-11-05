Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
She Kills Monsters: 7:30 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 for general public, $16 for students, free for Brazosport College students and staff. A sister’s unplayed “Dungeons and Dragons” game found after her death leads a woman on a journey into the role-playing game and ’90s pop culture. Co-production with Brazosport College Theater Department. Purchase online at brazosport.edu/onstage. Call 979-230-3271.
Meet Your Ancestor: 5:30 p.m. at Historic Old Columbia Cemetery, Jackson St./16th St., West Columbia. Program featuring actors portraying five former judges at their respective grave sites. Free with refreshments to be served at the main gates. Email Tracy Gupton at tracg@embarqmail.com.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Moonlight Madness: 4 to 9 p.m. starting at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. After-hours shopping at local stores. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, limo shuttles, prizes and more. $25 per person. Call 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Levi Jordan Plantation Historical Society Annual Meeting: 2 p.m. at Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site, 10510 FM 524, Brazoria. Public invited. Call Ginny Raska at 979-798-1628.
A Special Indie Author Day Event: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Local author C.L. Carner talks about how she became a self published author. Call 979-415-2590.
5th annual Train Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Explore the world of railroading through model trains and learn about train safety. Call 979-864-1519.
Treasures by the Sea and Kite Fly-by Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway, Surfside Beach. Raffle, hot soups, entertainments, vendors, kite show and more. Call 979-292-9433.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Hamburger Basket $9. Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Fall citywide garage sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout West Columbia. Maps available at chamber of commerce, 159 FM 2852, West Columbia. Call 979-345-3921.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tractor Supply, 2916 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Locally grown, fresh produce, seasonal products and handmade goods. Call 979-848-8855.
Christmas sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center Country Store, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale on Christmas merchandise. Call 979-345-5955.
Sunday
She Kills Monsters: 2:30 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 for general public, $16 for students, free for Brazosport College students and staff. A sister’s unplayed “Dungeons and Dragons” game found after her death leads a woman on a journey into the role-playing game and ’90s pop culture. Co-production with Brazosport College Theater Department. Purchase online at brazosport.edu/onstage. Call 979-230-3271.
Beethoven Symphony No. 6: 4 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Concert features Beethoven’s beloved Pastoral Symphony and other classical favorites. Celebrating symphony’s 40th anniversary. Tickets $27. Call 979-230-3156.
Blood Drive: 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 South Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Rich Kaus at 979-236-4750 or rmkause@gmail.com.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Chat With A Local Author: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Want to write and publish a novel but don’t know where to start? Join a local author as they talk about their writing journeys. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Faith & Fitness: 8 to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of Sweeny 402 N. Main St. Monday-Thursday; Free exercise class for women; no child care available. Call 979-548-5117.
Tuesday
Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 Lazy Lane, Clute. Open to public. Call 979-388-0024.
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Sweeny Tween This Or That: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
