LAKE JACKSON — A local nonprofit is extending its outreach efforts to connect more resources to those in need of its services.
With its 13th anniversary on the horizon in August, True to Life Ministries at 105 This Way is shifting its priorities and administrative positions to further its strategic plans for the organization’s future.
The organization aids adults and young adults who have experienced trauma or hardship, or who are having difficulty finding a direction, in managing the next steps in their lives.
Shane Newby, formerly TTLM’s development coordinator, is among the organization’s leaders taking on new responsibilities.
“My role is the director of ministry and outreach, and (I’ll be) basically overseeing our programs and services and how we are serving clients and individuals in our community,” Newby said. “That’s setting expectations or outcomes for those different programs and just ensuring that we’re helping meet the needs that we have that we’ve uncovered recently. I think we have learned that those needs are always shifting and changing and we’re always flexible to meet those needs.”
Leslie Burks moves from operations coordinator to the expanded role of Operations and Community Engagement director.
“I have the fun job of going out in the community and making new friends and just sharing what True to Life is doing behind the walls or behind the doors, and just really rallying the people and how can they join us and link arms to grow and help our community,” Burks said. “I kind of think I have the best job here. Going out and networking is one of my favorite things.”
She will also oversee day-to-day operations, which she did in her former position that also had her taking care of the facilities and operations side of things, she said.
Founder Meredith King will be the nonprofit’s vision ambassador, a voluntary position that places her in the office more often as head of its leadership team, she said.
The nonprofit is also working on future strategic planning focused on filling needs they have found in the community.
“We really kind of surveyed the landscape of available resources in our community and asked the question, ‘What is the need that needs to be addressed that’s not currently being addressed?” King said. “And really, that’s the question True to Life keeps asking — what are the unaddressed needs? How can we fill a gap? How can we really help people experience hope and long-term lasting life change?”
The organization’s new focus will be on building a bridge from high school graduation to gainful employment using its LevelUp program and furthering its reach in the community, King said.
“As we move forward, we are going to be taking our case management services as well as our employment and education services on the road, so to speak, to go meet individuals and families where they are,” King said. “And we’re going to do that a couple different ways through some consistent locations where we’ll have an ongoing presence in different parts of the southern part of the county, but also through very strategic intentional collaborations with other agencies.”
Burks, who has worked with the nonprofit since 2014, says the family atmosphere that’s incorporated with the clients and the staff is what keeps her motivated to take on new roles and responsibilities within the organization.
“When I got here, and I started to see truly the work that we did, and watch when the clients walked in the door, they immediately were family. There was no separating us from them,” Burks said. “We were in this together, and they knew it and I wanted to be a part of something like that. And so throughout these years, that is who True to Life has always been. We get to get in the pits with everybody and work through every step of it.”
Newby agreed the clients become family and a bond is formed when the staff helps their clients, which is what makes the job purposeful for him, he said.
“We’ve talked about some of the clients coming in and those we’ve had the privilege and the opportunity to walk alongside sharing their celebrations, but we also from time to time have them call us and tell us horrible news that they’ve encountered,” Newby said. “And we’re the family that they reach out to kind of share their struggle, too. And I think that the family aspect is probably one of the things that is most unique about True to Life.”
Throughout the years, position shifts like these have been necessary as the needs for the community and how the organization can work to meet them shift, King said.
“We see lots of good and urgent work to do and we’re excited to get busy. We are busy doing that already,” King said.
