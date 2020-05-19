LAKE JACKSON
For exercise fanatics and gym addicts, reopening of fitness centers across Texas was like “Christmas morning.”
As Lake Jackson’s Family Fitness laid barren and she watched other businesses open their doors, anticipation for owner Kay Aplin grew stronger.
“I felt like it was my birthday, my anniversary, Christmas and New Year’s Eve all rolled into one,” Aplin said of being allowed to reopen Monday. “We keep such a great eye on our members and communicate with them constantly. They were thrilled to get back.”
Gyms and fitness centers could reopen and operate at 25 percent capacity Monday, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. Aquatic, shower, sauna and pool facilities within the gyms will remain closed until at least June 1, according to the order.
Powerhouse Gym at Brazos Mall also reopened Monday, contributing to one of the mall parking lot’s busiest days in months.
“We are thrilled to have old and new members in the community back,” Sales Manager Sierra Lawson said. “I missed the members. They have high spirits and are able to return to some normalcy. We were really pumped.”
Family Fitness member Ashley Salazar was ready to work out in an air conditioned building again.
“I’m so happy to be back,” Salazar said. “It’s getting too hot to exercise outside so we needed our gym.”
For the reopening, employee Logan Olshovsky saw the excitement at the crack of dawn.
“I love it and we were all excited,” Olshovsky said. “Since 4 a.m., they were all stoked to return. It was a steady crowd and a good amount of traffic. A lot more than we expected.”
Roger Lopez was grateful to return to “secondary family.” The longtime member appreciated the relationship he has developed over the years with the center’s staff.
“They asked me how we were doing and it was awesome to hear from them,” Lopez said. “They gave us two months free and lent us weights to keep going through the pandemic. They are very giving and gracious. It is like a family reunion today.”
With a 26,000 square-foot facility, Aplin is confident her members and staff could still improve their health while protecting it from coronavirus.
“We know that the fitness environment is meant to be social,” Aplin said. “A lot of people can’t get themselves motivated and have the willpower to do it on their own. We are all about physical distancing, not social distancing.”
Signs are placed on individual machines to keep guests at a distance, Aplin said.
Staff is required to take guests’ temperature before they can enter the floor, Aplin said.
Family Fitness offers guests individual towels and sanitization with a solution targeted to kill the COVID-19 bacteria, Corporate Director Crystal Lezak said. Masks are also available for anyone, she said.
“We are encouraging the members to clean their equipment as they come in,” Lezak said. “I walked in and I saw everyone is cleaning their equipment. Everyone is on the same page and it is super nice to see.”
Powerhouse Gym is also adapting to new protocols for their members.
To minimize risk, clients must bring a workout towel for cleaning before entry, Lawson said.
Employees sanitize every workout station during the gym’s hourly floor check, Lawson said. A “more invasive clean” is done by a nightly cleaning crew, Lawson said.
Powerhouse Gym temporarily closed its kids’ center.
“Kids carry more germs and it was for safety reason,” Lawson said. “We wanted to be consistent all through.”
Family Fitness is not accepting cash payments and will reduce the number of its group classes to prevent spread, Aplin said.
“Cash comes in anywhere and puts us at risk,” Aplin said. “We normally ran 50 classes a week and we are down to five a week.”
The kids’ center is open to accommodate its members, she said. Employees clean the facility regularly with children properly distanced, Aplin said.
Aplin and Lawson believe these practices will continue past the pandemic.
