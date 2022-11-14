WEST COLUMBIA — Even in 40-degree weather, the community showed the warm place it has for its veterans.
The Warrior's Refuge hosted its third annual VetFest, featuring nonprofits, vendors and entertainment to raise awareness about the struggles veterans face.
“I feel it is a very positive and inspirational event," Hilda Tristan said at Saturday's event. "You have to work as a community; I mean, that's why we're here, to support each other, to help each other.”
Among the nonprofits talking about their mission and the services they offer were the SPCA and a few adoptable dogs, the Brazoria County Dream Center, Community Health Network and Star of Hope.
“Usually, people are in need and they are just not aware that all of these different organizations and resources are out there," said Kenetra Bennett, Star of Hope extended series case manager. "So to have an event like this is essential, because it's how you build up that knowledge. Once that knowledge is there, it can be expanded out as well. So only one person needs to know, and that person can tell another person, those people tell three people and it just goes from there.”
Although the event targeted veterans and their family members, many people without military connections made a point of turning out. All proceeds from the event go back into the Warrior's Refuge to support its work to combat veteran homelessness.
“I know our mission, and it's obviously incredibly important to me, but whenever I have people that show up 'just because' it's a great feeling," Community Relations Director Ariel Lara said. “We have the civilian side of the community show up; they themselves are not veterans and they don't even have immediate veteran family. The fact that they're still here is meaningful, because they just know and understand what it means to just be a proud American.”
Events such as VetFest go far in spreading awareness of the mission of the refuge — working to provide a place to stay long-term and prepare veterans for the future with educational classes and employment opportunities.
The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association donated $1,000 to that cause Saturday.
“Not a lot of people know this location is here," member Orlando Rivera said. "So you know anyone talking about it helps even if it's one person that goes back north side and says, 'Hey, this is where I was at.' So it helps spread the knowledge and understanding.”
Refuge sponsor TriArc Construction helps to spread information about the refuge to other companiestop help generate more backing and support. The company has a personal connection to the cause — Assistant Superintendent Earl Willis is a former refuge participant.
“A big portion that we make off of any of these jobs, a certain percentage of that goes toward the Warrior's Refuge,” Willis said. “The service, that was their identity, and they get out, they're looking for that identity. They're looking for themselves again. A lot of the times they pick up stuff they shouldn't be picking up — drugs and alcohol, depression. The refuge gives them purpose, it gives him identity again and helps them find a better life.”
To go along with the nonprofits present, bouncy houses for the kids, an art contest for the local junior high, music, food and a car and bike show made for a fun day for the community, including those in the refuge.
“I’m from Louisiana so I don't get out very often, but I like this," refuge resident Kyle White said. "It helps me get out. It’s a beautiful day. I like seeing all these people.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.