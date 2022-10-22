Angleton ISD’s new Career and Technical Education Center has had students scuffling through it for months now, bit it hasn’t lost its luster.
The facility and the swatch of programs it can offer district students were among the highlights shared by Superintendent Phil Edwards this week during his state of the district luncheon address.
“We wanted to bring community members in and talk about what is going on in the school district and all the great things going on in Angleton — not only from a growth standpoint but programs, showing off some of our students,” Edwards said.
The CTE center and the opportunities it provides, such as the catalyst industrial training program and dual-credit classes, are examples of what the district can give to students.
“There are a lot of great things in the CTE center,” Edwards said during Wednesday’s event. “I really like the production studio, and we have a shooting range in the ROTC area. It’s tough to pick one or two things.”
CTE programs have allowed students with different needs and different goals to be successful, he said.
Senior Benjamin Garcia spoke on behalf of CTE students about the importance of the program and what it entails.
“The program gives a chance for you to get an associate’s degree while being in high school at the same time,” Garcia said. “So by the time you graduate, you have an associate’s degree in a career field such as instrumentation or process technology. I am going the instrumentation route.”
Although this is Garcia’s last year of high school, he wanted to hear what’s in store for the district next, he said.
“I know most of the stuff they mention for the future I won’t be able to use because by then I’ll be out, but it will be interesting to see how the fund will be used for future students,” Garcia said. “I have underclassmen I look out for.”
Garcia even mentioned a future program the district could look into, such as another version of work studies, he said.
The Teach Worthy program also received attention at the luncheon.
Isabel Hinojosa, a class support instructor for seventh-grade social studies, explained the Teach Worthy program for those who didn’t know about it, she said.
The Teach Worthy program is where a teacher refers their class support instructor to Edwards to go through an alternative certification program to get their teaching certificate, Hinojosa said.
“We’re going to classes and doing Teach Worthy at the same time,” she said. “I am honored for the opportunity through the district. This is my ninth year with the district, so being presented with the opportunity, I felt was great. It’s good for people like myself who have been in the district working so long to get my teacher certification.”
The community being informed of what’s going on inside schools is important, Hinojosa said.
“This way, we can help each other out and work together and put the information out there about what the program is, who can apply for it and what it is about,” she said.
The state of the district presentation shows the community and the board where the district stands and where it will be going, board member Kimi Hunter said.
“This showcases what we’re currently doing in classrooms, what we’re doing with extracurricular activities, how our students are learning in and outside of the classroom, and what we have to offer outside the classroom with our CTE building,” she said. “We’re preparing all of our kids to be ready for the next level.”
Although this is the first state of the district, Edwards plans on making it a yearly event, he said.
“It’s the idea of letting people know what’s going on in the community and community relations event,” he said. “This gives us the platform to give us a little more time and showcase things going on in the school district.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.