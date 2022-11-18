SWEENY— A shift of the sales tax pie to fund a new Crime Control Prevention District will come at the expense of the Sweeny Economic Development Corp.
After 30 minutes of discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting, the board decided to put a measure on the ballot that would divide its half-cent sales tax into one-eighth toward the Crime Control and Prevention District and three-eighths for the development corporation.
Initially, splitting the two with a quarter apiece was suggested. This was the basis for the first motion, but it failed. The second motion for one-eighth towards CCPD and three-eighths for EDC carried.
If passed, it would mark the first time the EDC did not receive the entire one-half cent sales tax apportionment since 1997.
A survey, organized by City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi, was circulated to Sweeny residents to get their opinion on how the split should be made, if at all. The city made a concerted effort to push the survey out to the city, through various platforms, including Facebook, the city’s website and word of mouth.
Koskiniemi organized the three question survey and gave the results of what the community had urged. Former councilman Neil Best also spoke about the issue to help provide a community member standpoint.
Neither the executive director nor the president of the Economic Development Corporation were in attendance at the meeting.
“What we are trying to do is educate the public on this, let them know that some of this is one strategy to try to move big-ticket purchases out of the general operating budget, which is predominantly funded by property taxes,” Koskiniemi said.
What they found in this year’s budget process was that approximately $19,500 in property tax revenue constitutes one set of that property tax, she said.
The survey was broken down between all the options which could be taken. The city is required to divvy up sales tax in one-eight increments.
Multiple council members liked the one-eighth to the CCPD option during discussions feeling it would not only get their feet wet but keep the EDC assisting local businesses.
Police Chief Brad Caudle was in attendance, observing as the council continued discussions that would impact his department. He believed providing more funds to the CCPD could give raises to officers to keep the department competitive with other agencies nearby.
“That is something that we can look at as well that would save money from the general fund as well,” he said. “We’re just trying to come up with strategies to kind of try to ultimately provide some relief to taxpayers with the city’s current tax rate the highest in the county.”
Talks of raises and new vehicles were discussed for the police’s funds should they be approved by voters.
The city is sending the ballot language to the state next month and the vote will take place in May 2023.
After discussing the choice for the ballot, the council moved toward the city’s 2019 Water Infrastructure Project, under contract with Texas Pride Utilities LLC.
The expected 12-month project has been expanded out to over 36 months and the city requested for workers to work on both current sites to quicken the pace of the project.
“We think that we can get to the finish line quicker if we’re allowed to have different crews on different sides,” Luis Guerro, owner of Texas Pride Utilities LLC, said. “On most of these sites, what’s pending is just the connection whether we’re making a connection, two streets down, or on the other side of town at the end of the day, we’re making progress.”
The city engineers have expressed concerns with the progress and understand the delays, but have said they had problematic issues with the contractors as well.
In other business, during an executive session, Kaydi Smith was appointed City Secretary, as Reatta Minshew prepares to step down for retirement in December after working with the city for 26 years.
Koskiniemi said she recommended Smith for the position without hesitation.
“She’s fully qualified. She’s been with the city for several years and has spent the last year training under Minshew, so she’s been learning a lot and has been filling in for Reatta, so she’s been able to exhibit that— what she’s learned in that skill set. She’s a very great asset to the city and she’s going to do a fantastic job,” Koskiniemi said.
Smith will begin her new role permanently on Dec. 16.
Finally, the business hours for City Hall were changed on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, effective on January 1, 2023.
