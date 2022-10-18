Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission day. Senior Citizens Day activities. Scarecrow contest 11 a.m. in the auditorium. Hometown Heroes celebration 7 p.m. in the auditorium. W.F. Gonzalez Pavilion Concert: Jimmy Green at 8 p.m. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Shop Local Showcase: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Academic Center Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Promoting local small businesses. Free to the public. Contact 979-285-2501 or Donna@brazosportchamber.org.
Brazosport Parkinson’s Group meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call Carolyn Kent at 979-297-8739.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
COVID-19 Vaccine Facts vs. Myths: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Spooky Campfire Stories: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult Book Club: 2 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Sweeny Hospital Fundraiser: 10 a.m. drawing on Facebook Live for an ambulance ride to school. Tickets $20; benefits Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation. Call Kari Schroeter at 979-548-1877.
“Artemus Forward To The Sun”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shanghai Restaurant, 931 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker from local organization. RSVP needed. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Mike Washburn 979-849-7721 or mawashbu@utmb.edu.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25; buddy night coupons available at NAPA Auto Parts and TJ’s Lube Shop. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Special Children’s Day activities. Youth rodeo series shootout 2:30 p.m. in the arena. W.F. Pavillion Concert: Swanson Brothers at 8 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
GMZ Young Adult Night: 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fall revival with the Rev. Steven Benson of New Deliverance Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
Teens Murder Mystery: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Blvd., Angleton. No cost to attend; materials are provided. Contact Susan Sturgis 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Avoid, Deny, Defend: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazosport College library, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Free food while learning easy to remember methods to follow during dangerous active threat situations. Call 979-230-3036.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Thursday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission day. W.F. Gonzales Pavillion Concert: Bad Habit 7 p.m. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Houston Food Bank Food Distribution: 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Call 979-548-5117.
Preparing Wills: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Fun-Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Mels Country Cafe in Tomball. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pumpkin decorating; supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Coffee With A Cop: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Brazosport College BASF Center for Process Technology, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Cup of coffee, doughnuts and light conversation with BC police officers. Call 979-230-3036.
Basic Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Women only. Prevention risk reduction and avoidance class; must attend all three sessions to complete program; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
