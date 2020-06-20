The Texas Education Agency is using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to help meet regular budget expectations for local school districts, rather than reimburse or pay for coronavirus-related expenses.
A minimum of 90 percent of the $1.2 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant to TEA will go to local education agencies, but the agency is distributing the funds to local school districts to make up for what it would pay for average daily attendance, since campuses closed to in-person learning in March.
“The CARES Act is meant to help sustain funding levels for Texas school systems,” a statement from TEA to the Austin-American Statesman said. “Texas’s school districts are fully funded for the entire 2019-20 school year, even though school buildings closed two-thirds of the way through the school year. Despite significant reductions in economic activity caused by COVID-19-related shutdowns … school district funding has been fully preserved here in Texas.”
CARES FUNDING
Some school district leaders say this is an appropriate, understandable way to fund districts despite a downturn in state revenue, but other public school advocates say this takes away from money that was intended for coronavirus-related expenses.
“Obviously the $1.3 trillion bill out of Washington was meant to relieve people’s unexpected costs out of COVID,” said Troy Reynolds, who founded Texans for Public Education.
Local districts got CARES funding equivalent to the state’s remaining portion of their annual budgets. It did not cover unbudgeted expenses for personal protective equipment, technology and payroll related to coronavirus.
Brazosport ISD got $1.9 million in CARES funding and will see an equivalent reduction to state aid in its general fund, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said by email. The district has incurred almost $300,000 of additional, COVID costs, she said.
“The state is going to have some difficult choices to make when balancing their budget and I think this was one of them,” Kelley said by email. “They have cut spending in other areas of their budget while utilizing federal CARES money to make 2019-2020 funding for public education whole.”
This brings up questions some had about whether House Bill 3, which increased public education funding and relieved property taxes, would be sustainable, Kelley said.
“Now COVID-19 brings lost sales tax revenue and other challenges that the state will have to take into consideration,” she said.
In simple terms, the state lost revenue from sales tax and the oil and gas industry, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“They don’t have as much money, I’m guessing, to push out to school districts and other things that they have to fund,” Edwards said. “They will use that (CARES) money to put into school districts, to make us whole again … I think that’s a very proper way to use that money.”
ADDITIONAL COSTS
Angleton ISD got $861,063 of CARES funds, which will help make up the 45 percent of the district’s budget that comes from the state rather than local property taxes, he said.
The district has incurred $365,000 of COVID costs, which is mostly attributed to salary expenses for workers, technology and cleaning supplies, Edwards said.
Danbury ISD will get $39,724, which is “not as significant” as the district previously hoped, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said by email. They have not decided how to spend it, she said.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD has spent extra on personnel, cleaning supplies, child nutrition and meals, instructional materials and devices at a price of about $350,000, Superintendent Steven Galloway said by email.
“We believe that by the time everything is wrapped up, that the total cost will be way north of this number,” Galloway said.
Sweeny ISD has had $80,000 of coronavirus costs, which included security upgrades to enable staff to work from home, premium pay for staff members and supplies for a safe graduation, Chief Financial Officer Amy Carter said by email.
The district used some grants remaining from Hurricane Harvey for this, she said, and expects to request FEMA funding for additional cleaning and sanitizing costs.
FUTURE FUNDING
Preparing for the next school year will come with another slew of potential costs.
This could include Angleton ISD paying for more time spent driving busses and more gasoline to meet social distancing standards for transportation, Edwards said, or more lunchtime personnel to spread out lunch times and students.
There are future funding sources for education from the state level, officials say.
Texas leadership authorized $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help offset expenses incurred by school districts, Sen. Larry Taylor, chairman of the senate’s education committee, said in a statement. This will be a 75/25 cost sharing between the fund and districts, respectively, he said.
“This is in addition to the $1.3 billion that flows through the Foundation School Program to school districts,” Taylor said in the statement. “Through state and federal resources, every district can expect to receive their full funding through the FSP for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.”
