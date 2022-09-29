FREEPORT
Happiness shines bright in unexpected places; even a grey slab of concrete can become something to inspire a whole city.
As a way to promote joy, reduce stress and bring engagement into the community, the Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol created the Happiness Project with the intent to beautify the city.
After receiving funding from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the council worked to implement their goal of creating health, wellness and stress relief along with getting people out of their homes coming off of COVID, said the Director of Communications Dannielle Meyer.
A mural was a great way to accomplish that, so the next step was to find an area to place it, Meyer said.
“I knew we wanted to put it here because of the effort down here to beautify the downtown,” Meyer said. “So we brought the staff down and started walking around, and it was super easy to say that this building was it.”
Locking eyes on a building at the 200 block of West Park Avenue, Meyer knew she had found the spot, she said.
Meyer ended up connecting with the owner of the building, Betty Alcala.
“We want to bring people down there, and a mural will help with that,” Alcala said. “I think it’s just an opportunity to get some foot traffic down there and show people we care about that area and that we have hope to build it back up again.”
Embodying Freeport’s attractions was the number one priority for the mural and what it would mean to the city, Alcala said.
“We wanted to touch on what Freeport has to offer,” she said. “What we have is the water. We have a view of the marina and river. So we wanted to capitalize on those aspects. With the water and redfish, it doesn’t get more Freeport than that.”
The mural features the beach, butterflies, the river, a redfish and other Freeport-inspired images.
The art has a triple purpose — one is to beautify the area, the second is to market what people can do in the area, and the third is to get people out and moving.
“We thought about the murals because we wanted to pretty the area and make it so that people will think to themselves, ‘I can go to the beach, I can go fishing,” Meyer said.
Meyer called on muralist Anat Ronen whose work she was familiar with. Ronen resides in Houston but had created a mural piece in Alvin, Meyer said.
“I feel like this meant a little more because I think the situation with the downtown is not the greatest,” Ronen said. “I felt I was bringing new life, the beginning of new life and setting the mark for things to start changing.”
Although the height and length of the wall posed a challenge, she was happy with how it came out, she said.
“I made use of it the best way I could,” Ronen said. “The client wanted to tell the story of Freeport. I like the color selection. It’s like a rainbow of sorts through the images I decided to paint.”
Although Ronen has painted murals for 14 years, she said every project is special and unique. She works with the client until they’re happy and she’s happy, she said.
“I hope this will make them happy to look at something nice,” she said. “It’s a gift for the people of the city. I hope they use it as a backdrop and it brings them a little joy and a smile on their faces.”
Alcala plans on turning the building into an art gallery and workshop, she said.
“Art is one of those things, I think there is such beauty and creativity in it,” she said. “My whole push behind having an art gallery and creating workshop space is to inspire that creativity and show people ‘yes, we can do it.”
With her own happy memories of the downtown area, Alcala hopes this encourages growth in the area, she said.
“I have such great memories of that downtown area, because as a small child, my mother and other people in the community were taking art lessons,” she said. “I went too, and if I was good, then we would have a picnic outside by the fountain. So I have strong emotional ties to that section of Freeport. When it became available, I jumped on it.”
