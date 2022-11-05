LAKE JACKSON — Brazos Mall management defended its agreement to remake the property to accommodate a new Cavender’s Boot Store, saying in a statement to The Facts its decision is rooted in local residents’ call for more brand-name retailers.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon on behalf of Centennial, the real estate investment firm which has owned Brazos Mall since 2015, the company made official the open secret first reported by The Facts last week — Cavender’s would be coming, and the El Chico restaurant’s lease would cease at the end of the year.
“Brazos Mall is undergoing some significant and very needed changes,” Barry Smith, senior property manager for Centennial, said in the release. “We have begun to assess new offerings and additions that will match the changing wants and needs of our shoppers; the first of those new additions is Cavender’s, one of the nation’s premier Western wear retailers, and a store we are sure our Texas-minded shoppers will heartily embrace.”
An addendum of bullet points by Carmen Herlihy of the Blackford and Associates PR firm on behalf of Centennial intimated the departure of El Chico was not as cut and dried as some “very vocal people” in the community are portraying it.
“El Chico will be leaving the shopping center,” Herlihy wrote. “However, the restaurant’s departure is not solely the result of a new tenant coming to the center as many people believe it to be.”
Of the businesses being displaced to make room for Cavender’s, most are being relocated within the mall, she said. Mall ownership also has had discussions with Cavender’s about the potential for employees of displaced businesses to be given an opportunity to work for the new store, which Cavender’s has agreed to do, Herlihy’s statement said.
Given the late afternoon timing of the announcement Friday, Blackford and Associates had no one available to expand on the information in the news release.
Of the businesses affected by the new lease with Cavender’s, El Chico’s departure has created the most outcry. The restaurant has been a mall occupant since 1979, and many of its employees have been there for two decades or more.
The statement alludes to lease issues with El Chico that were unresolvable, and mall management worked diligently with the restaurant and other retailers during COVID and afterward to maintain their businesses but was unsuccessful, according to the release.
“Although this may hasten the departure of some impacted tenants like El Chico, it is not the sole reason for their departure,” the statement read.
Other businesses affected by the new Cavender’s include Spencer’s, MDS, Children’s Haven, Lady Moon Cottage, Lotus Foot Spa, RAAH and Ice Valley. While going into details of lease agreements are prohibited, management says that they are working to relocate as many businesses as possible to new spaces in the mall.
Centennial’s news release emphasized bringing in Cavender’s was not an either/or decision.
“Brazos Mall is not eliminating local tenants in favor of brand-name retailers, but it is interested in attracting popular retailers that will provide its guests with the kinds of shopping options they have been asking the center to add,” Herlihy said.
The message to customers is the change is positive.
“Over the years, we have learned that the loss of any retailer or restaurant, no matter how well-loved, provides us with the opportunity to assess new offerings that may better match the changing wants and needs of our shoppers,” the release said. “While we are sorry to see El Chico and any other affected retailers leave the center, we are also excited about the opportunity for change and progress this brings.”
El Chico President/CEO Doug Dungy told The Facts this week the mall’s decision to terminate its lease caught him by surprise, and he could not say what future the restaurant had in Lake Jackson.
“For me to be able to come up with a definitive answer to that right now would be impossible, but we’ve done business there for 44 years and we love the market and we love our people there,” Dungy said. “I can’t say what the crystal ball says because it’s just happened.”
