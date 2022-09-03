A garage is a “total loss” after its owners deliberately set it on fire Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Wild Peach, Sweeny and West Columbia firefighters took about an hour and a half to control the blaze after they were called out at about 12:19 p.m. Friday at the 5300 block of CR 353, Wild Peach Fire Chief Johnny Dirzanowski said.
“It was an old garage that the homeowners caught on fire because they were trying to get rid of it,” Dirzanowski said.
The garage was not attached to the house, and no one was injured, he said.
Although Dirzanowski is not sure why the homeowners set the garage on fire, he suspects they are trying to clean up the property, he said.
WEST COLUMBIA
Police examine decade-old assault
Officers are investigating a decade-old sexual assault reported to police just this week.
The report made Monday afternoon at a home on Tall Timber Drive involved someone who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said..
“We are working on a possible sexual assault that occurred 10 years ago on a juvenile,” he said. “That’s all we know, we’re not even sure if it happened in the city.”
Odin could not provide any other information, he said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
