Saturday
Used Tire Recycling Collection: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton; Brazoria County Precinct 4 Facility, 1211 CR 468, West Columbia; Brazoria County Precinct 3 Facility, 2467 FM 528, Alvin. Free and open to the public. For residents only, no businesses. Check rules for each collection site. CDC guidelines enforced. Call 979-849-5711 or visit Brazoria County’s Facebook page.
Drive-Thru Benefit for Sandra Ramos: Noon at 503 W. Mulberry, Angleton. Barbecue plates $10. After a serious fall, Sandra Ramos needed several surgeries. Help with travel, surgery and other costs. Call 979-215-5455.
Black History Unsung Heroes: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Free and open to the public. Call Berneice Smith at 979-964-3563 or Debra Bess at 979-417-1842.
“Road to the Promised Land” exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Follow the path of the civil rights movement. Admission $5 adults, $3 seniors, children and veterans. Call 979-233-0066.
TGSA Surfside Open-Texas Gulf Surfing Association: 8 a.m. at Surfside Jetty Park Beach, 101 Parkview Road, Surfside. Price varies for each category. Call 979-233-1531 or visit www.surftgsa.org.
Monday
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Virtual Novel Discussion: 6:30 to 8 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Call 281-652-1677 or email kristens@bcls.lib.tx.us for meeting invite.
Dr. Seuss Wants You Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Final day. Features Seuss’ art that confronts common issues in America during World War II. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Refuge for Women speaker, prayer walk, lunch, and more. CDC guidelines will be enforced. Call Freda at 979-308-6125 or email fbirdwell@comcast.net
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.Teen Tuesday DIY: 5 to 6 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
AARP Tax-Aide: noon to 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
