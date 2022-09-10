BRAZORIA — Sounds of music, laughter and applause echoed Thursday throughout the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, where more than 200 people assembled to celebrate the achievements of members of the community.
Multi-colored leis surrounded each table, on the backs of chairs and lined up horizontally on the silky-white table clothes.
The highlight of the luau-themed 37th edition of the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce appreciation banquet was the announcements of the organization’s man of the year, woman of the year, board member of the year and business of the year.
“Our banquet is our biggest fundraiser to help fund the Brazoria chambers in order for us to be able to go out and help the local businesses and keep the businesses growing,” said Wayne Hutchings, president of the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce.
Woman of the Year
Although unable to attend the event, Marilyn Shockley was ecstatic over the recognition of the award, she said.
She was the first realtor to receive this award from the chamber.
A Realtor at Century 21, she is a three-time Masters Ruby winner in 2016, 2017 and 2020.
Ruby level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production of $149,000 or 31 closed transaction sales within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual Century 21 top agent retreat, according to the Century 21 website.
The chamber’s award establishes that the community can always count on her, Shockley said.
“The community can reach out to me just for knowledge and guidance when they need help with real estate and not feel obligated to use me as a Realtor,” she said.
The chamber awards always feels like a family event, and she appreciates the business owners and other members and families that come out to support the winners and the chamber, she said.
Man of the Year
Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Galloway has been a resident of the area for more than 20 years.
He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to get his bachelor’s degree and later attended University of California-Berkeley to earn his masters. A decade later, he went back to get his superintendent certification and has been within school administration ever since, joining C-BISD in 1997, after being a teacher and coach at Angleton ISD for seven years.
“Mostly in my position, you work to do good things, but it’s not about the publicity — it’s about making sure the right things happen and good things happen,” he said.
Receiving the award was a pleasant surprise, Galloway said.
Business of the Year
Founded in September 1974, ActionS Inc. moved to Brazoria in 1978. It is led by a group of selfless volunteers, helping to care for the area’s elder population.
The organization’s goal is to serve the needs and to enrich the lives of seniors in Brazoria County. It enables them to remain part of the community while maintaining their dignity, independence and purpose of life, according to the ActionS website.
“This organization was led by a group of selfless volunteers, helping to care for our loved ones. They had been around for a few years but really took off and were noticed in 2020,” Galloway said.
Breah Knappe, executive director of ActionS, was caught off guard by the recognition.
“I was very surprised,” she said. “It took me a little bit to figure out that they were talking about ActionS.”
Board member of the year
Susan Harang, the current secretary for the board, understands doing the little things are important to accomplishing the chamber’s bigger mission.
“If she is called upon for even the smallest task or even asked to fulfill larger responsibilities, she is more than willing to devote her time to whatever is asked of her without hesitation,” Executive Director of Brazoria Chamber of Commerce Ashley Lancaster said.
Harang is happy to help however she can.
“I always do whatever I need to do,” she said, and she’s done just a little bit of everything.
She has contributed to the board by taking minutes for the meetings, transcribing and previously served as its treasurer.
“She has been a big part of the chamber for many years, and is an awesome person and very deserving of this award,” Lancaster said.
The people honored during Thursday’s banquet demonstrate what makes Brazoria special, Hutchings said.
“One thing about this community is we’re a small-knit community. But yet again, this community means a lot to the people in it,” Hutchings said. “This is a great place to raise your kids at, great businesses around here, wonderful people and it just speaks volumes to what we do.”
Retiring and incoming board members also were recognized during the event. Joining the board are Knappe, Gary Kersh of Pct. 4 County Commissioner David Linder’s office, Burnt Biscuit restaurant owner Jackie Frazer and Laura Jeffries of C-BISD.
