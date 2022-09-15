RICHWOOD — Richwood government leaders were elated with the lowered property tax rate as inflation continues to harm other cities.
City Council finalized their fiscal year 2022-2023 budget during their meeting Monday, which is expected to come into effect on Oct. 1.
The value is down from 2021-2022’s rate at 65.22 cents per $100 of taxable value.
Since 2014, the rate has declined from 73.56 cents per $100 taxable value to the current 60.68 cents per $100 taxable value.
The no-new revenue stayed below this year’s tax rate at 58.98 cents per $100 taxable value, down from last year’s 61.22 cents per $100 taxable value.
The budget as a whole is set to have a $92,683 in net positive revenue.
In terms of funds, their revenues and sources of funds are unbalanced, with an expected earning of 9.2 million and expenditures set at 12.4 million.
Insurance costs have increased, with the highest increase in workers compensation. Utilities are expected to increase as well. Electric rates have been locked in at a rate of .0404 per kilowatt for the last 5 years. With the contract ending, it was necessary to go through a broker for a new rate, according to the budget.
The insurance for building, liability and bonds made an increase from $26,000 to $42,000 in general government.
The city council also approved a contract rate of $40,000 in animal control, a $25,000 increase from last year.
Sales tax increased from $680,000 last year to $725,000. The general fund is set for $3.8 million.
City Manager Eric Foerster was pleased with the outcome of the final budget and credits his staff for their efforts.
“We’re extremely conservative in our budgets and extremely conservative in our forecasting, and I’m just really pleased with the way staff has responded,” he said.
Foerster prides himself in making sure the community understands the budget and makes it easy to communicate what each finance means.
“We try to make ours as best we can, our financial papers, they’re hard to read sometimes, but we try to make ours readable and understandable by the average person,” he said.
The city council approved the voter-approved tax rate that matched the property tax rate, avoiding an election.
The city has decided to put 10 percent of the funds received from Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) into a contingency fund for a potential hurricane reserve.
“We have insurance, but we have to pay the deductible, and there are many, many little things that don’t get paid by insurance. Insurance is very particular — your big buildings, vehicles, things like that — will be replaced but there’s a lot of small things that don’t get replaced,” Foerster said.
“My end goal is to be as transparent as I can be and ultimately that’s what keeps your citizenry happy, he said.”
Other plans in consideration is a long term master plan on the South water plant.
Some of the funding will go to rebuild some of the pipes and valves that are out of date, Foerster said. “There is a big piece of equipment down in our South water plant which is into one of our long term master plans, and so that’s always a great use of the funds.”
Finally, The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF) program provides emergency funding for eligible local governments. The city of Richwood was found eligible for up to $980,170.
CLFRF funding will be used for much needed upgrades to utility infrastructure, which will better prepare Richwood for the future, according to the budget.
Projects include replacement of obsolete equipment and installation of reserve power generators.
The first installment from CLFRF was received by Richwood in 2021, in the amount of $494,085. The remaining installment was expected within 12 months, but has not yet been received. These funds have been placed into the city’s Grants Fund.
The rest of the fiscal budget is on the city hall’s website.
