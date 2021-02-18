RICHWOOD — If the pipes burst at your home during this unprecedented winter storm, you might have ended up driving from plumber to plumber trying to find a business that’s open. But burst pipes aren’t only a problem for homes. Brazosport’s heavy industry has had to scramble to deal with the historic cold and its effects on infrastructure that typically doesn’t experience such extreme temperatures.
“Broken pipes, leaks, stuff like that,” is what they’re hearing at Dingee Plumbing Contractors, office manager Aimee Davis said late Tuesday afternoon. “We haven’t really gotten into a lot of stuff that’s really going on out there, residential-wise, because we haven’t been able to do the work or help them, because we’re tied up in the plants.”
At Port Freeport, the terminal gates are open and the harbor channel is open to vessel activity as essential personnel remains on-site, spokeswoman Jessica Follett said.
“The Port Freeport administration building was closed today and likely will remain closed Wednesday due to lack of power and water as a result of the winter storm,” Follett said in a statement. “Non-essential employees are working remotely in an effort to follow the call to conserve energy to get through the remaining events of this week. All incoming and outgoing phone lines remain down and we are working with AT&T to restore service.”
Further updates will be posted on the port’s Facebook page and on its website, she said.
Over at Dow Chemical, the company shut down some elements because the power simply isn’t there to run them.
“At this time, due to extremely low temperatures and unprecedented natural gas, nitrogen and electric power curtailments, we have safely brought offline certain units at the site,” Rich Wells, Dow’s vice president of Gulf Coast operations and site director of Texas operations, said in a statement. “Despite historic weather conditions, the employees of Dow Texas operations are once again demonstrating their dedication to the company and our neighbors by safely navigating our site through this unique challenge.”
Phillips 66 didn’t address specifics about weather- and fuel-related changes to its operations, but that workers are managing operations as weather conditions change.
“At this time, our crews in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana continue to work diligently to combat the weather conditions and ensure safe operations at our facilities,” Phillips 66 spokeswoman Allison Stowe said in a statement.
Unusually cold weather and the electricity problems that followed it are expected to continue for the next several days.
