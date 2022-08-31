A social media post claiming a car in a grocery store parking lot had been marked by someone as part of an abduction plan appears to be a hoax, authorities said.
Both the Clute and Angleton police departments received such a significant response from worried residents they issued public notices Tuesday discounting the information made in the posts.
The post to a social media group Monday showed a photo of a grocery bag wrapped around a door handle. The practice is tied to an urban legend in which bags or zip ties are wrapped around handles to mark the car owner as someone vulnerable for abduction into human trafficking.
The original poster stated a Hispanic male was arrested, and he had chloroform in his pocket, which would be used to incapacitate a victim.
None of that actually happened, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto De Los Santos said.
“It’s my understanding that, initially, the poster said it was in Clute and then somehow it got said that, I guess through comments, that it could have been in Angleton,” De Los Santos said.
Clute Police Chief James Fitch learned of the original Facebook post and immediately began to investigate the post, he said. Fitch declined to say whether the poster has been identified, saying the department plans to provide more details within the next day or two.
Like a game of telephone, comments and speculation on the post first put the purported incident as happening at the Kroger in Clute, but then moved it to the grocery chain’s store in Angleton, he said. After Angleton police received multiple calls from concerned residents, they issued their statement that no such incident happened within the city limits of Angleton and the story is likely a hoax.
“We went ahead and put a post out, basically informing the citizens that we didn’t have any calls for service for that type of incident,” De Los Santos said.
Clute police had done the same earlier Tuesday, stating there is no record of the incident occurring at the Kroger in Clute.
Other posts circulating Facebook said the original poster said she had lied about the incident.
“I believe somebody shared screenshots from both a Facebook message from the original poster and the Snapchat message from the original poster saying that the incident did not occur,” De Los Santos said.
While this incident is likely a hoax, it should not discourage people from reporting anything unusual they might encounter, DeLosSantos said.
“If somebody does or sees anything suspicious, contact the police department, the non-emergency line, and we can go out and investigate it,” he said.
