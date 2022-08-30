LAKE JACKSON
Future teachers took a step toward their goals as they were introduced Monday to their apprenticeship program, a collaboration of Brazosport ISD, Brazosport College and Region 4 as a way to combat teacher shortage.
The 67 students in the apprenticeship program ranged from recent high school graduates to people who already have bachelor degrees, said Kristi Kirschner, Brazosport ISD’s chief human resources officer. Those accepted into the program were welcomed Monday with an “onboarding” ceremony; the apprenticeships officially begin Sept. 6.
Among the apprentices are many people already on the district’s payroll.
“One of the biggest pieces that allows us to upskill and train some of our existing employees is because 42 percent of our apprentices are existing employees who aspire to be a teacher,” Kirschner said. “We’re able to create that pathway for them to meet their career aspirations.”
Fewer than half of the applicants were accepted into the program, a product of the high level of interest.
“We landed over 150 applicants for the apprenticeship program,” Kirschner said. “The response was nothing less than amazing and the interest in the program, and it’s positive to show that we have people in our very own community who want to serve in our schools to teach our students. This is elevating the profession, bringing other individuals to aspire to be a teacher, showing them the way and creating an imagined pathway.”
The number of teachers leaving the profession has created a shortage in qualified educators, Region 4 Director of Educator Preparation Solutions at Region 4 Rene Ruiz said. The apprenticeship program is one way Texas can overcome it, she said.
“It’s important that we help turn this issue around,” Ruiz said. “It makes my day to see this diverse aspiring teacher population, and it makes me think in our area, we could have the most diverse and better-prepared workforce in the nation. It starts here.”
The length of each apprentice’s training depends on their existing level schooling. Most of the participants with an associate degree can expect to complete the program in two years, while it will take four for those without any higher education, Kirschner said.
The apprentices go through Brazosport College and Region 4 to obtain their teacher certification while getting paid in the process, she said. Some may be in the program a year before getting their teaching certificate, while others may be in it for four years to get their bachelor’s.
“They then become a resident teacher, serving and teaching students in a co-teach environment and building their capacity as classroom teachers,” Kirschner said. “So when they get their classroom, it’s not day one but like day 188 and will be familiar to them. It’s paid, and each level has a different paid level associated with the apprenticeship, so they earn as they learn, and as their skills increase from one level to the next, so does their pay.”
This partnership is a game-changer in how teachers are prepared, Ruiz said.
“Region 4 is the Education Service Center in Houston, and Brazosport is part of that, and we’re involved here as the educator preparation program,” Ruiz said. “We are the program that will support the apprentices to become certified teachers in Texas. This is our part, but we’re all in this together to help support the apprentices. The goal is for them to become teachers.”
The partnership came about with an invitation from Brazosport ISD to explore the idea of developing an apprenticeship program for teachers, Brazosport College President Vincent Solis said.
“One of the questions I asked at the beginning was what kind of turnout did they think we could get from this, and they had said about 20 to 30 individuals,” Solis said. “And we started getting momentum, and we saw how many people turned out at the first information meeting — I was blown away. The response to the community has been amazing. We’re excited to provide education for future teachers. The state of Texas and our community needs teachers, and this is a great opportunity to get more teachers in the pipeline.”
Nathaniel Butler of Rosharon already has his bachelor of science degree from Texas Southern University, and the program will help him reach his goal of teaching, he said.
“I’m going through the alternative certification program with Inspire, and I am a resident apprentice and employed with BISD,” he said. “This is a great opportunity, and I feel like it’s a good eye-opener and a good way to help teachers be more successful. I wanted to be a teacher because I worked with kids in the past with tutoring, seeing the expression on the kid’s face and seeing how they’ve learned something and take it and run with it.”
While being introduced to the program with his fellow apprentices, a community-building activity focused on change and taking a chance made an impact on him, Butler said.
“Seeing the support, you don’t see too often, but the support from the community, college and BISD is good,” he said. “It’s like taking a chance to change. When you look at it, taking the chance to step out and being a teacher is a big chance that you take to change for people to make that change in their life.”
Vanessa Montanez of Jones Creek sees the program as an ideal stepping stone to her next stage in life, she said.
“I just finished my associate’s degree here in May, and so I decided to go right into school to finish my bachelor’s degree in education and thankful this happens to be at the right time,” she said. “I was very indecisive on where I wanted to finish my degree, and this opened up for me. This is a great opportunity for me to start my new journey.”
Eventually, Montanez wants to teach English as a Second Language to younger students, she said.
“Growing up, I was placed in the ESL program because my family only knew Spanish,” she said. “It’s important for me to give that back to the children in the same position I was growing up. So I want to help children as my teacher helped me.
Abigail Pena of Lake Jackson, who attends Brazosport College, also has dreams of teaching younger students one of her favorite subjects, she said.
“This means a lot because I’m going to be able to reach my goals,” she said. “This is just one step forward to that. I want to teach somewhere between pre-K through third grade. I want to teach math.”
