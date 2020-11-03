Polling locations across the county are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Registered Brazoria County voters can cast their ballot at any of these locations regardless of where they live in the county.
Alvin
Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St.
Alvin Senior Center, 309 W. Sealy St.
Angleton
East Annex (Old Walmart), 1524 E. Mulberry St., Room 144
West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St.
Brazoria
Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St.
Greater Mount Zion Event Center, 6437 FM 521
Brookside Village
Brookside Village Community Center, 6243 Brookside Road
Clute
Clute Event Center in the municipal park, 100 Parkview Drive
Damon
Damon Elementary School, 1211 Mulcahy Ave.
Danbury
Danbury Community Center, 6115 Fifth St.
Freeport
Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd.
Iowa Colony
Meridiana Information Center, 4003 Meridiana Parkway
Jones Creek
Jones Creek Community House, 7204 Stephen F. Austin Road
Lake Jackson
Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.
Liverpool
Liverpool City Hall, 8901 CR 171
Manvel
North Annex, 7313 Corporate Drive
Precinct 4 North Annex, 3633 CR 58
The Church on Masters Road, 6911 Masters Road
Oyster Creek
Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523
Pearland
Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway
Drainage District No. 4 Building, 4805 W. Broadway St.
First Church of Pearland, 1850 Broadway St.
New Harvest Christian Fellowship, 12216 Broadway St.
Pearland Church of Christ Annex, 2217 N. Grand Blvd.
Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Road
Pearland Westside Library, 2803 Business Center Drive, No. 101
Shadyrest Baptist Church, 3017 Yost Blvd.
Silverlake Recreation Center, 2715 Southwyk Parkway
Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Drive
Westside Event Center, 2150 Countryplace Parkway
Richwood
Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Sandy Point
Sandy Point Bible Church, 119 CR 42
Surfside Beach
Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive
Sweeny
Sweeny Community Center, 205 Ashley Wilson Road
West Columbia
Precinct 4 Building No. 2, 121 N. 10th St.
