POLLING LOCATIONS

Polling locations across the county are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Registered Brazoria County voters can cast their ballot at any of these locations regardless of where they live in the county.

Alvin

Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St.

Alvin Senior Center, 309 W. Sealy St.

Angleton

East Annex (Old Walmart), 1524 E. Mulberry St., Room 144

West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St.

Brazoria

Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St.

Greater Mount Zion Event Center, 6437 FM 521

Brookside Village

Brookside Village Community Center, 6243 Brookside Road

Clute

Clute Event Center in the municipal park, 100 Parkview Drive

Damon

Damon Elementary School, 1211 Mulcahy Ave.

Danbury

Danbury Community Center, 6115 Fifth St.

Freeport

Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd.

Iowa Colony

Meridiana Information Center, 4003 Meridiana Parkway

Jones Creek

Jones Creek Community House, 7204 Stephen F. Austin Road

Lake Jackson

Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.

Liverpool

Liverpool City Hall, 8901 CR 171

Manvel

North Annex, 7313 Corporate Drive

Precinct 4 North Annex, 3633 CR 58

The Church on Masters Road, 6911 Masters Road

Oyster Creek

Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523

Pearland

Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway

Drainage District No. 4 Building, 4805 W. Broadway St.

First Church of Pearland, 1850 Broadway St.

New Harvest Christian Fellowship, 12216 Broadway St.

Pearland Church of Christ Annex, 2217 N. Grand Blvd.

Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Road

Pearland Westside Library, 2803 Business Center Drive, No. 101

Shadyrest Baptist Church, 3017 Yost Blvd.

Silverlake Recreation Center, 2715 Southwyk Parkway

Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Drive

Westside Event Center, 2150 Countryplace Parkway

Richwood

Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.

Sandy Point

Sandy Point Bible Church, 119 CR 42

Surfside Beach

Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive

Sweeny

Sweeny Community Center, 205 Ashley Wilson Road

West Columbia

Precinct 4 Building No. 2, 121 N. 10th St.

ANGLETON — Two of the biggest voting records for Brazoria County dropped in the last dozen years — the 2008 turnout percentage of nearly 61 percent, and the 2016 turnout percentage of 61.5 percent — fell by the wayside as 62.2 percent of county residents already cast their ballots this fall.

Today will decide if the 1992 turnout mark of 75.2 percent also gets eclipsed.

Wes Wolfe is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0152.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.