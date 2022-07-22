CLUTE — City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance to cover the disposal of construction materials, which will carry an additional fee on top of what residents pay for trash hauling.
The new ordinance, approved last week, is to help address an increasing volume of construction and renovation materials being discarded in Clute, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“The decision was made to stop treating construction materials as bulk waste and start collecting them as a separate item,” Snipes said. “We have seen a rise of heavy material into the system that has done significant amounts of damage toward our trucks and it’s been a long-term issue. We have seen a series of residents that continuously have construction materials showing up, which tells us it is not coming from that actual residence, but rather being brought to town and being dumped here either by employees or other folks.”
Home renovation will not be affected by the ordinance unless it contains building materials.
“If it’s not among the items listed in the ordinance Waste Management can take — if it’s a toilet, brick or concrete, it will be a separate charge as it is heavy-duty, construction-related waste,” Snipes said.
The fee will be decided by a supervisor of solid waste management, which will take a look and deliver a quote in cubic yards, he said.
After the building materials are disposed of, customers will be billed the full amount paid by the city. Payment plans will be available for those who can’t cover the full amount under which residents pay at least 10 percent of the cost at the time of billing, Snipes said.
“If someone is going to do a renovation project, we recommend you come up with a plan to have your waste collected by us or by someone else or whoever is doing the actual work,” Snipes said. “We will come back and make as many trips as we have to collect, but it will be a charge.”
This ordinance took effect immediately after its passage July 14.
In other business, the city presented a resolution to the widow of former Charles “Chuck” Dean Pate, who died Feb. 12. Pate, 57, spent more than two decades as a city council member, joining as the Ward D representative in 2001 before moving to Ward C in 2016.
“He didn’t want to leave Clute so we stayed,” said his widow, Cheri Pate. “He didn’t want to leave the city and its responsibilities.”
Pate continued to serve on council until just before his death. Businesswoman Nicole Maddox served out the remainder of his term, which ended in May.
“Even when he had cancer, He never stopped working. He came to all the council meetings even when having cancer,” Cheri Pate said. “He was dedicated to everything he did. We miss him so much and I appreciate this so much.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.