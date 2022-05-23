ANGLETON
Buildings under scrutiny
The Angleton City Council will have public hearings regarding multiple structures and whether they should be demolished because they are not up to code, according to the meeting agenda. The buildings are at 316 W. Rogers St., 320 W. Peach St. and 504 Farrer St. \
Hearings on the rezoning of more than 2.7 acres in the J. De. J. Valderes Survey from commercial to residential, the use of a recreational vehicle as a residence in the Lorraine Subdivision, the annexation of 20 acres into the city and a preliminary replatting of Riverwood Ranch Sections three and four also are scheduled.
Among other business, the council will discuss the sale of Certificates of Obligation, the sale of property within the city limits and a Houston-Galveston Area Council Transportation Improvement Project Grant for the Henderson Road Improvement Project.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Tax break requested from school district
Austin Bayou Solar LLC has submitted an application for an appraised value limitation on qualified property to the Angleton ISD Board of Trustees, who will discuss it in a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the Administration Building Boardroom, 1900 N Downing.
Trustees will consider authorizing the superintendent to review the application and submit it to the comptroller.
The board also is scheduled to tour the new Career and Technical Education building at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive.
ANGLETON
Commissioners to weigh sewer project
Commissioners Court will discuss the Sweeny Sewer Improvement Project at their upcoming meeting, along with a possible interlocal agreement with the city of Danbury.
The court will possibly take action on a beachfront construction permit for 12910 Coronado Drive in Freeport.
They will also discuss accepting FEMA funds for Hurricane Harvey for the boat ramps and round six of American Rescue Plan Act funding request along with a possible agreement between Brazoria County and Treasure Island MUD for water services to San Luis Pass Park.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Cpmmissioners' Courtoom at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
CLUTE
Trustees to consider Project Yosemite requests
The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees will have appraised value limitation applications in front of them from Monarch Energy and Project Yosemite, with an eye toward approving the superintendent to enter into any agreement to extend the deadline for bvoard action beyond 150 days and retain consultants.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
FREEPORT
VW abatement request scheduled for hearing
Freeport City Council has scheduled a public hearing for residents to speak about Volkswagen Group of America’s requested tax abatement.
Freeport is offering the company a package including 100 percent abatement of city property tax for seven years and abatements at declining rates the next three years.
Volkswagen is proposed an import facility on a 147-acre site at Highway 36 and Velasco Boulevard. It is an estimated $115 million investment that would create 300 permanent jobs, city officials said.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
Desalination project under consideration
The Brazosport Water Authority will be looking at approving its Brackish Groundwater Desalination Project, including whether to accept bids for the Reverse Osmosis Pilot Plant Project and the Reverse Osmosis Outfall Line.
There will also be a discussion of a regional water study and consideration of future water sales.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the BWA Treatment Plant Facility Board Room, 1251 FM 2004.
QUINTANA
Rezoning request expected in special session
The Board of Aldermen will discuss a rezoning application from the Brazos Pilots Association to build a a new headquarters building in the Bryan Beach Subdivision. The addresses are given as 2503, 2509 and 2511 Compass Court.
The hearing will be during a special meeting at 4 p.m. June 2 at Quintana City Hall, 814 Lamar St.
