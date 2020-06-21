LAKE JACKSON — A local car enthusiast club used caffeine and cars to get fathers, kids and other residents out of the house to bond and observe on Father's Day weekend.
Nfinite Racing hosted its first Coffee and Cars Father's Day which brought hundreds of car owners and even more spectators to the Brazos Mall parking lot Saturday.
Although the event was publicized, many were drawn in off the highway by the rev of engines and flashy cars.
"I didn't know this was happening today but I was going to Starbucks and I saw all the cars and stopped," attendee Cheyenne Stott said. "I really like the Camaros."
Although they have had other events, this is the first of its nature, Nfinite Racing President Hector Levario said.
"This is our first one but Coffee and Cars has been around for ages," he said. "Houston is a well-known host of Coffee and Cars and it was something we always wanted to get to."
Nfinite Racing's events can draw hundreds of residents, and that allows Levario to meet many different people, he said.
"The cool thing is, I have gotten to know the community so well," Levario said. "It's been a blessing and I'm glad I get to bring that to Brazoria County."
Spectators flooded the parking lot as early as 7 a.m. to see the vehicles.
"I never expect as many people to come as show up, every time we host an event I never expect a lot of people," he said. "There is a man here who owns a lot of stores and cars in Houston and it's great to see him come out here to a small town."
The event was free for spectators and required no payment from the car owners to attend.
"It was an open-invite, no registration," Levario said. "We just wanted people to come out and showcase what they love and show it off to other people, that is what Coffee and Cars is about."
Bettie Ivey has attended car shows for many years, she said.
"I like going to car shows because they're fun and outside," she said. "I just like to see the different kinds of cars and I tend to labor towards the older ones."
Nfinite Racing originated in Brazoria County in 2002, when the founder, Hector Levario, was in high school.
"We originated in Brazoria County, I've lived here my whole life and I was a car guy growing up," he said. "We revived three years ago after meeting other local car people."
Levario and his group often give back to the area.
"We started doing charity work and donations for the community," he said. "Giving back is something we love to do because we have the platform now."
