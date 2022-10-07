Construction is under way as Brazoria County sees the beginning stages of the $85 billion transportation plan from the Texas Department of Transportation.
With projects stretching throughout the state agency’s Houston district, including Brazoria County, the 10-year Unified Transportation Program is expected to put about $12.4 billion worth of road work into the area.
“This project is trying to put dollars where it’s needed the most,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We have opportunities here in Brazoria County, whether it’s super twos being added on Highway 35 or the current expansion that’s being done on Highway 36.”
The Highway 36 project begins at the Fort Bend County line to north CR 467, which will widen and add lanes for about $76 million. Another part will go from FM 522 to Highway 332 with an estimated cost of $47 million.
Other projects in Brazoria County include improvements to FM 517 from the Galveston County line to Highway 35 for an estimated $13 million and FM 518 from Highway 288 to FM 865 for $39 million and widening of FM 518 — Broadway Street in Pearland — from Highway 288 to Highway 35, according to information from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Brazoria County is looking to get about $291.7 million from the program that addresses highways 35, 288 and 6, as well as CR 48, 57, 67, 60 and 56. Much of the work will be in the northern part of the county, where in many places population growth has exceeded current traffic capacity.
More than half that total will go toward construction of the county’s segment of the Grand Parkway, which is Highway 99. It will be a toll road that roughly follows Highway 35. Estimated to cost about $169 million, the first segment in the county will go from the Galveston County Line to FM 1465. Action on that project is at least five years away.
Dates for specific projects have not all been determined. Updates can be found at the department’s project tracker at apps3.txdot.gov/apps-cq/project_tracker.
“As a project develops, its status may change from planning to design to construction,” highway department spokesman Danny Perez said. “Project updates occur weekly and are retrieved from TxDOT systems daily. Data and schedules can change as information is updated. Many of these projects are very large and complex, so changes in funding and regional priorities can affect their status.”
The transportation plan was announced Aug. 30 as part of the Texas Department of Transportation 2023 Unified Transportation Program to create a 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The outline shows what the transportation department is going to be spending money on, Sebesta said.
“It is a critical tool in guiding transportation project development within the long-term planning context,” Perez said. “In addition, it serves as a communication tool for stakeholders and the public to understand the project development commitments TxDOT is making.”
The program addresses transportation safety, congestion and rural connectivity and preserves roadways for Texas drivers, according to the news release.
The project also addresses public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight and international trade. The development includes preliminary engineering work, environmental analysis, right-of-way acquisition and design, Perez said.
Texas Department of Transportation selected the projects along with local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity and rural connectivity, the release said.
“The UTP encompasses all projects that TxDOT is currently developing and preparing for construction over the next 10 years,” Perez said. “A project is considered to be in the UTP if it has been selected for development by TxDOT, a metropolitan planning organization, or the Texas Transportation Commission.”
Because the project is aimed at reducing congested traffic, the department hopes to minimize the impact during construction, Perez said.
“As with any ongoing project TxDOT manages, we always work to minimize impacts on the traveling public,” Perez said. “If we are reconstructing widening a roadway, we will normally keep the capacity that was there before available during construction.”
To do that, they will keep two lanes in each direction open on roads that are getting widened, he said.
Legislative and voter-approved initiatives provided funds for the project and have allocated portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes, and other money to the state highway fund, the news release said.
“These initiatives have increased the UTP over $50 billion over the 10 years, with $34.3 billion in projects approved in the 2014 UTP in August 2013,” the news release said. “With rural regions of the state supporting the critical energy and agricultural industries, the approved plan includes a historic increase in funding to $14 billion for projects in rural areas.”
Overall, according to the release, the $2.5 trillion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to bring in an estimated $15.5 billion per year in economic benefits.
“As Brazoria County grows, the department’s goal is to address that growth with projects that will improve mobility and enhance safety,” Perez said. “The intent is to utilize the comments from our administration and leadership.
“Those are projects much needed for public safety. They are all important from a safety perspective, and we’re glad to see TxDot spending money in Brazoria County,” Sebesta said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.