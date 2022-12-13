FREEPORT — The new ward maps for Freeport are officially changing to the divisions that were called “pretty” at a previous meeting.
After being split over a multitude of issues over the last two months, council unanimously agreed on which map to codify into law during Monday’s City Council meeting. While keeping much of the city in its previous wards, some ground had to be swapped to meet legal requirements for balances representation.
“At the last meeting, we came up with and identified an Option D; that left the division between A and B along Velasco and took several blocks from Ward C and moved them into D between Gulf Boulevard and Avenue A,” City Manager Tim Kelty said. “It moved several partial census blocks and full census blocks from Ward D into Ward C. That creates a very clean line along Skinner Street cutting over at Gulf Boulevard and following Perry Street.”
Another block was moved From Ward C to Ward B between Fourth and Fifth streets.
The new wards will be in about 7.11 percent deviation from the most to the least populous wards, well within the requirements for the city.
A final public hearing resulted in very few comments and mostly simple clarifications over which map the council had ultimately decided on and a mistyped statement in the agenda packet regarding which street the change in wards between B and C were occurring on.
The council verified that the commission they had created to make suggestions on the process had expressed positive reactions to the changes in Option D. Others agreed.
“My honest opinion is, I like this first one because it’s all cut and dry and it’s a lot easier to read than these others,” Freeport Planning Commission Member Pam Dancy said, regarding the map that was adopted.
The redistricting was considered important for two reasons. First, after discovering the wards were out of balance according to the results of the last U.S. census, conducted in 2020, Freeport was required by law to bring them back within a 10 percent differentiation from the 16 percent deviation that the city found itself under the old maps.
Secondly, after the resignation of Ward D representative Troy Brimage in October, a special election will be held for his seat and council was eager to have the wards redrawn beforehand.
The date of the election has not been announced, but after disagreements left council split and unable to agree, the decision will come from the city’s acting attorney, at this point the law firm of Olson and Olson. Mayor Brooks Bass will then make the final declaration.
Questions about how residents would be notified of the changing wards were addressed with Kelty saying a press release would be created and would be released through different avenues, including the city’s official Facebook page.
“We’ll also put something in the next water bill, letting folks know of the change,” Kelty said.
Questions about the special election were addressed with the reassurance polling places would be given the updated information and any questions regarding the proper voting districts would not result in people’s ballots being dismissed.
“They will probably receive the ballot and keep it and answer that question later, like they would any contested address or designation,” Mark Olson of Olson and Olson said. “These kind of issues come up all the time, especially when new territories are annexed into the city. So this is something the county has done before.”
