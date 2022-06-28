With many school administrators considering eighth grade a “gateway” year, studies are now being conducted to show a possible link between student success and post-secondary certificates or degree programs.
“The reason we look at it like that is that a student had to pass the STARR test to go from eighth grade to ninth grade in reading and math,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “Academic success in eighth grade also leads to success in high school. Eighth grade is considered one of those gateway years, so we want kids to reach a certain level of success that will prepare them for high school.”
About 300,000 Texas public school students begin eighth grade each year. National employment and earnings statistics demonstrate these students have better prospects as adults if they graduate and enroll in and complete a post-secondary certificate or degree program, according to an article by the Texas Tribune.
Angleton ISD can get students to achieve this by setting kids up for post-secondary success as early as sixth grade, Edwards said.
“Sixth grade is more about career exploration, but as they get into eighth grade, it becomes more about looking at how they are doing in their core classes and helping them determine what graduation track they want to be on,” Edwards said. “Having them think what fields they may want to get into allows them to pick the types of classes in high school they would need.”
Eighth grade is where schools crystalize what students want to do and how to get them there, Edwards said.
“This doesn’t mean a kid’s path is set in stone in eighth grade,” Edwards said. “They still have time to change and grow, but that information we get is where we try to get kids to make choices and understand if they have the academic capabilities to be successful in whatever fields they want to be in.”
To get students to that post-secondary success, schools like Brazosport ISD have college readiness programs, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Most of our students take both Dual Credit and AP courses. We have tremendous opportunities for our students to earn industry-based certifications,” Massey said. “We believe our career and technical education courses are providing our students incredible college and workforce opportunities.”
Brazosport ISD offers dual-credit courses, College Entrance Exams, advanced placement courses, industry-based Certifications and associate’s degrees from Brazosport College, he said.
“We now pay for students’ dual-credit hours at Brazosport College,” Massey said. “We also support students with their college entrance exams (ACT, SAT, and TSI.) We offer dual-credit courses and advanced placement courses, and students receive the same weighted grades for each.”
Brazosport College partners with the local school districts for students to become successful post-high school, said Brazosport College President Vincent Solis.
“Brazosport College values the relationships we have with our ISD partners,” Solis said. “We continuously work together to find opportunities to help our students reach their educational goals. Local school districts have partnered with BC to provide their students with robust dual enrollment opportunities to jump-start their post-secondary education.”
To achieve this, Solis said that Brazosport College provides innovative programs, such as Catalyst, to offer students a structure to attain an associate degree.
“Students who complete the program are ready to go straight into a high-skill, high-wage job, all within one year of graduating high school,” Solis said. “We look forward to continued success with our educational partners, helping guide and empower high school students to their next step toward success and achieving their potential.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.