ALVIN — Community, county and Houston leaders shared next steps for county projects and partnerships at the 11th annual Transportation and Infrastructure Summit, highlighting the future of Brazoria County.
Port Freeport CEO Phyllis Saathoff announced the progress of their Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project, telling the audience that the project is well under construction and into its third contract.
“We have also completed a second contract for the bend of the harbor to widen it,” she said. “That work is complete. That was the narrowest part, and we dredged that. We have a larger margin of safety for better navigation throughout that area. We are working with the Corps right now for the final bid package to go out. It should be available Dec. 19. We’ll open the bid in January and award in March. Depending on times of funds available will determine how much we award.”
It will take 700 days to complete the channel project once it’s bid out and contracts are signed, Saathoff said.
“We will be ok on time and make it by 2025, which has been my goal to deliver back to this community a newer, more modern channel to serve generations to come,” she said.
Roughly 38.7 million tons of cargo is transported annually from Port Freeport, Saathoff said, providing the port’s No. 11 ranking in U.S foreign waterborne tonnage and ranked sixth in chemicals
“In 2021, we had 1,283 vessel calls, and I think we’re going to be a little bit shy of that this year with the outage of Freeport LNG the last few months,” she said. “Otherwise, we would have surpassed that. We have continued to see the growth of about 10 percent a year, and this will be the first year that’s a little short. Texas moves 25 percent of the national total tonnage. We’re important to this nation and to this community.”
The most recent announcement Port Freeport was excited about was Volkswagen Group of America making them their Gulf Coast home, Saathoff said.
“They will have an area to store cars and process vehicles that will be 120 acres. It may go to 125 when it’s all said and done,” she said. “I have to thank this community, we want to have all the tools in our tool chest to attract business to our county, and one of those tools is the tax abatement. That was important to Volkswagen. I am grateful to the City of Freeport, the county and the college for joining in and supporting this cause.”
An update on the 36A Project from Jacobs Solution was presented by Project Manager David Gorner.
“Highway 36 is an important route for the north and northwest of the county,” he said. “In early 2000, the Houston Galveston area council, which is our metropolitan council, was doing studies on traffic, and they noticed issues of traffic congestion and they tried to identify alternative routes to move traffic around metropolitical Houston.”
The 36A plan develops alternative alignment and anticipated mobility/congestion issues based on projected growth within the initial study area, Gornet said.
There are two areas of the project, which include the south from Highway 36 to 1-10/US 290 and the north part, which includes 1-10/US 90 corridor to US 290/ Highway 6
“We have to be aware of all the constraints we deal with within this corridor,” Gornet said. “Certainly, as you go north from the Rosenburg area, you’re following the Brazos River, and you have a lot of flood plains there. We don’t want to do projects that will aggravate any existing conditions.”
Part of the initial study included the lack of adequate facilities for north and south freight movement as well as Brazos River flood plains and constraints, he said.
“We want to be flexible and adaptable as we develop this road,” Gornet said. “Things are changing, we have a chance to do this road and things to be adapted for driverless vehicles when that time comes.”
As an extension of road projects, Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks gave an update on the completion of the 288 Expressway and the transactions from that.
In 2019 the county did a traffic and revenue study to refresh their numbers for financing, and the project showed they would have $250,000 in transactions, Hanks said.
“When COVID hit, we reached out to the traffic and revenue firm and asked what this would do to our revenue. We were told to expect half of those transactions since COVID,” he said. “Once we opened in November 2020, it has gone much better than that.”
Since opening, the county has averaged $844,000 transactions a month. For the last 12 months, they have averaged $882,000 a month. In the last six months it was over $900,000, Hanks said.
“We’re seeing an increase, and there are major factors that led to that,” Hanks said. “Our partners to the north were adjusting their rates. In 2022 you see our transactions have stabilized, not flatlined, but a steady increase. So we’ve been doing extremely well. Our slowest month was August of 2021, we had $690,000, and our busiest month was June of 2021, with over one million transactions.”
Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus Director Kelly Templin was the keynote speaker on Thursday’s summit and spoke on the road testing done on campus.
“Within the past five years, we have built and renovated over 1,000 square feet. We have seven engineering laboratories. My challenge is to get up with the 80-year-old pavement we have,” Templin said. “The primary purpose of RELLIS is to support the research portfolio. Which is greater than $1.2 billion. It is the largest research portfolio of any university in the state of Texas, and it’s continuing to grow.”
RELLIS, which stands for Respect, Excellence, Loyalty, Leadership and Selfless service, conducts research on bridge performance, asphalt innovation laboratory, driving simulation, sediment and erosion control, environmental and emission research and structural and materials testing.
“A lot of road safety work has taken place there, and a lot of police officers are trained there,” he said. “We have the largest 5G test bed on the face of the earth, it’s a secure test bed. We have workforce development; we have long done workforce development and a new building for that. We do a lot of that training on campus.”
Additional industry education at the campus includes data center, veterinary medicine along with design and fabrication.
RELLIS’s main focus areas are asphalt and flexible pavement, concrete infrastructure and cement, infrastructure sensors and connectivity, advanced manufacturing, structures and corrosion.
“We have almost 2,400 acres now,” Templin said. “It’s an ecosystem where we house a lot of applied research and do a lot of testing and training and now has an academic side to it.’
Margaret Kidd, Instructional Assistant Professor from the University of Houston Supply Chain Logistics gave a current outlook on what the supply chain looks like from an infrastructure standpoint.
“Investing in the future is the supply chain,” Kidd said. “Warehouses are packed, and inventories is packed. We need to look at the public policy on how to support long-term investment for capital projects.”
Although progress has been seen, Kidd said that there are still supply chain challenges for several reasons.
“Who would have thought Europe would be in the situation they’re in dealing with the energy insecurity,” she said. “We‘ve seen a number of factories that have slowed down. One of my solutions is that we have to partner up with other counties and other ports, and universities partner up with other universities.”
This is being seen from energy trilemmas, such as affordability, sustainability, and security as well as extreme events, like the Russia War in Ukraine, COVID lockdowns in China, and the energy situation in Europe, she said.
With the supply chain issues, this shows a domino effect, such as inflation, port closure, shortages and consumer demand, Kidd said.
Other presenters include the Chief of the Project Division for the U.S Army Corp of Engineers Galveston District, Michael Braden, who touched on the Sabine Pass to Galveston project.
The Freeport Vicinity Coastal Storm Risk Management project, also known as FPV, is one of three pieces to a coastal barrier stretching from Sabine Pass at the Louisiana state line to Freeport. The Port Arthur and Orange County segments are the others.
The FPV includes contracts 02, 03 and 04, which cover different areas of the project.
These contracts will improve about 13 miles of levee and about five miles of floodwall, along with raising the levee about one to four feet throughout the system.
Additionally, the project will replace all storm wall reinforcements from I-rods underneath them to a T for more support.
Texas Department of Transportation District Engineer, Eliza Paul, spoke on the department’s new Unified Transportation Program, which is expected to put about $12.4 billion worth of road work into the area.
The 2023 UTP includes a total of $85.1 billion dollars distributed across the 12 funding categories to develop road projects over the next 10 years, she said.
“Projects in the UTP are selected by TxDoT Districts, Metropolitan Planning Organizations or the Texas Transportation Commission using performance-based selection processes,” she said.
The Highway 36 project begins at the Fort Bend County line to north CR 467 and will widen and add lanes for about $76 million. Another part will go from FM 522 to Highway 332, with an estimated cost of $47 million.
Other projects in Brazoria County include improvements to FM 517 from the Galveston County line to Highway 35 for an estimated $13 million and FM 518 from Highway 288 to FM 865 for $39 million and widening of FM 518 — Broadway Street in Pearland — from Highway 288 to Highway 35, according to information from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Brazoria County is looking to get about $291.7 million from the program that addresses Highways 35, 288 and 6, as well as CR 48, 57, 67, 60 and 56. Much of the work will be in the northern part of the county, where in many places, population growth has exceeded current traffic capacity.
More than half of that total will go toward the construction of the county’s segment of the Grand Parkway, which is Highway 99. It will be a toll road that roughly follows Highway 35. Estimated to cost about $169 million, the first segment in the county will go from the Galveston County line to FM 1465. Action on that project is at least five years away.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.