Angleton native and Army veteran Tam Pham attends South Texas College of Law School Houston. The school was misidentified in a story in Thursday's edition of The Facts.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal Angleton crash
- Mom warns of life-threatening condition seen in post-COVID kids
- Students facing weapons offense charged as juveniles
- LJ man indicted in drug case
- Freeport housekeeper diagnosed with autoimmune disorder, community steps up
- Jonathan (Jonsey) (J.J.) Wayne Jones
- Kathy Keith Bieri
- David Brian Jones
- Christopher David Vines
- Steven Symm
Images
Videos
Commented
- Back and forth: Dreamers, Americans deserve, need legislation to settle issue (17)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: Will Trump try to become 47th president? (3)
- Residents give their thoughts over Abbott’s vaccine mandate ban (3)
- Acclaims and a shame for Oct. 15, 2021 (3)
- Dozens rally against vaccine mandates (3)
- Texas’ near-total abortion ban will remain in effect as federal appeals court agrees to hear legal challenge (2)
- Sketch, photos released in student's abduction (2)
- Arrest made in girl's abduction, assault (2)
- Bryan Paul Ross (2)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Europe's climate policies a gift to Putin (2)
- Cannan Bend Recreation Area opens to the public (1)
- Freeport EDC, planning commission members voted out (1)
- Clifford Wayne Funderburg (1)
- Pauline Porter (1)
- Shirley Ford (1)
- Brazoria County looks to the future of solar panels (1)
- Tina Evette Randall (1)
- Margaret “Margie” Foster Sipes Lowery (1)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Set maximum age for elected officials (1)
- Redistricting Texas Latinos (1)
- William “Billy Joe” Joe Clifton (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for Oct. 22, 2021 (1)
- COMMENTARY: Powell embodied dichotomy of Black experience (1)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Kindness shouldn't take a back seat (1)
- Supreme Court asked to halt restrictive abortion law (1)
- Peter “Pete” Robert Knodel (1)
- BYRON YORK: Steele defends his discredited dossier (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Texas GOP undercuts faith in elections (1)
- Brazoria County Sheriff's Office arrest suspected kidnapper (1)
- Billy Medford Luce (1)
- Troy Alan Norrell (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: An election slogan you won’t hear in Texas in 2022 (1)
- Judge denies Adell’s request for new trial (1)
- Two transported via medical helicopter after shooting (1)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Communities lose more than a newspaper (1)
- Beverly Oberhelman Robinson (1)
- Charles Mathis (1)
- Abbott signs off on new state maps (1)
- Ernest C. “Ernie” Mueller III (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- GOP expects filing burst on first day
- Shop Local, Shop Strong is back for community
- Veterans honored at Sweeny dedication
- True to Life Ministries aims to link job-seekers, employers
- Fontenette, Goins leads Brazosport to bidistrict win over Wheatley
- Wildcat defense steps up
- BRAZOS TALES: Infamous forger tied to Chenango
- Turnovers leash Bulldogs
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.