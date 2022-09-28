CLUTE— The Main Street ramp will be closed for eight hours for multiple nights as long-awaited construction takes place.
From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. today and Thursday, residents will take an alternate route with the Main Street ramp being closed as well as an alternate closure of Highway 288 southbound and Highway 332 eastbound, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information officer Danny Garcia said.
“We are completing the phase that we are in and shifting into the next phase,” he said. “Highway 288 southbound will be traveling on the new pavement paved in this phase. Highway 332 will remain where it is currently.”
If heading on Highway 288 southbound to Freeport, the traffic will remain in the left lane, he said.
Opposite, those traveling on Highway 332 to Surfside will remain on the right side and there is no access to Highway 288 southbound from Main Street during that time, Garcia said.
“This work is related to the reconstruction project at the location that began in August 2018,” he said. “It involves removal and replacement of concrete on all of the roadways entering and exiting the cloverleaf on the south end of Clute near Freeport, including Highway 288-B, Highway 288 and Highway 332.”
As they continue to work on the project, the department has been pleased with its overall progress, Garcia said.
“So far we have completed the concrete work for the phase that includes a Highway 332 westbound right lane and the right lanes of a section of Highway 288 northbound. We also have switched traffic on the Highway 332 westbound main lanes – putting traffic on new pavement,” Garcia said.
He is confident that this momentum of working on the ramp will continue to carry on throughout the duration of the project, he said.
The Texas Department of Public Transportation estimated completion in early 2023 but their goal is to get it completed as soon as possible, Garcia said.
Local police departments have been contacted, but will not assist with traffic during the project’s duration.
