FREEPORT — A ministry reaching local residents since 2020 now has a brick and mortar church to go with its spiritual home.
St. John’s of Freeport, run by the Rev. Ezra Sidney, has been in active ministry for over 18 months through virtual services in preparation for the opening of the church they purchased about a year and a half ago.
“We are a brand new organization," Sidney said during Saturday's grand opening celebration. "It was basically a group of family and neighbors and friends who had the feeling, the inspiration from God, we feel, to start a ministry here in the local area. So we looked around at different churches and facilities, even in Houston."
They found a church building at 919 W. Fifth St. in Freeport. It had been vacant since the St. Paul American Lutheran Church congregation disbanded several years ago.
"We found this one and it was the best one in terms of what we wanted, and all it needed was a bit of TLC, tender loving care, fresh coat of paint, cleaning, sweeping throwing away," Sidney said. "But it's a beautiful building that's been closed for over seven or eight years. And over the past 18 months, we've been doing just that. Getting things fixed, repaired, cleaning, sweeping, remodeling.”
Sidney has been preaching the word of God for many years under the leadership of others, learning and honing his skills, he said. The opening of this church gives him an opportunity to take the helm of his own teachings and ministry.
“I've been preaching for about eight years, and so this is my first opportunity to be a pastor or a leader, so I'm kind of spreading my wings, and have my own ministry," he said. "It feels exciting, also a little bit nervous, right and something new,. But I'm excited and I feel that I'm free to do more, because I can preach whenever I want to, not just when someone's absent, or sick or on vacation. We can host Bible studies, vacation Bible school; I feel unlimited,”
Due to things such as the pandemic, the February freeze and Hurricane Nicholas, the opening of the church has been pushed back due to necessary repairs. Because of the support from family and friends, the ministry was able to open and continue services in person, Sidney said.
“We had some damages and backlogs with the hurricane and the freeze, but it's a relief to finally be open," Sidney said. "I think we deserve a celebration, we have had so much support from family and friends with donations, I really appreciate it.”
Many came to support the Sidney family in the grand opening. Friends and family gathered in the church to sing and take part in celebrating Sidney and his work to open the ministry and church.
“We are so excited about the congregation and all the family that came," member Sonia Glass said. "This church is truly a blessing; we really really love it. It’s beautiful and you can really feel the Spirit of God here. He’s a really good pastor with a good-hearted family. They are just beautiful people.” member Sonia Glass said.
St. John’s Church welcomes everyone to its services, Sidney said.
“We'll do everything we can to have a successful ministry here; we want to teach everyone that God is good,” he said. “Everybody's welcome whether you are black, white, blue or green. We're all God's children.”
St. John’s of Freeport will have Sunday school each week at 9:15 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m..
