CLUTE — As the holiday craziness hits its peak for the year and the kids are out for break looking for something to do, the Center for the Arts and Sciences is introducing a Cure for Christmas Chaos.
The center will have daily activities at each of its partner organizations all next week, including crafts, musical performances housed there to host their own form of holiday festivities, whether that be crafts, musical performances or the ever popular “Season of Light” planetarium show.
“Those kids need something to do, besides going to the mall or going to the movie theater,” Educational Programs Director Randy Lynch said. “I wanted to put something out there for all of our kids or the kids in the general area. If they’re looking for something to do that week, here we are. We’re going to offer some programs, kind of staying with our mission statements sparking the imagination but doing it so through science, art and music.”
Activities start at 10:30 a.m. Monday with the BASF Planetarium welcoming the community for space crafts and a planetarium show at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 per adult and $3 per child.
“The planetarium will be open and they’re going to make some space cookies, decorating spacecrafts and stuff,” Lynch said. “Then we’re also going to show ‘Season of Light,’ so that’s going to be pretty cool.”
Tom’s Fun Band, a family favorite that made a stop at the center in September, returns with “A Fun Band Family Christmas” from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Dow Arena Theater. Tickets are pay what you can but suggested $5 per person.
“He’s bringing in some of his other people that he’s worked with before and just kind of put together some Christmas music and shenanigans,” Lynch said. “I wish I would have seen him right before I started working here because I heard he was phenomenal with the kids.”
A performance of “Lil’ Man Saves Christmas” about a boy who, with the help of Santa’s elves, saves Christmas for his family will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21 by The Ensemble Theater in cooperation with Young Audiences of Houston. Sponsored by Brazosport Center Stages, tickets are pay what you can but suggested $5 per person.
“It’s an African American theater in Houston that’s been around for a long time,” center Communications Manager Summer Morgan said. “They do some great programs. Most of their plays they do in their own theater, but they do take some of these shows on the road, and so we were fortunate enough to be able to have this special holiday show.
“This is a new production that they’re doing this Christmas, so we’re really excited. It’s going to be family-friendly and it sounds like a show that is funny and heartwarming and just perfect for this season.”
Free activities and crafts hosted by the Brazosport Art League and the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science will close out the week from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Though they are targeted toward younger audiences, anyone is welcome to the week of activities, Lynch said.
“We’re probably looking at elementary-type level for most of these programs, but we will take all,” he said. “It’s open to the public. We don’t care what age group. … We want to expand not only to the youth of the Brazosport area and Brazoria County area, but also to all age groups, we are really excited about it.”
The center hopes this week of activities will encourage more people to come out and explore the center’s programs and special events that happen year-round.
“We’re hoping to generate interest in our center and what we have to offer. We’re trying to get as much interest as we can; a lot of people still don’t know about this place,” Lynch said. “We have a lot of great things to offer, whether it’s theater or arts or the natural science museum or the planetarium. We want our parking lot full on a daily basis and just give them some other alternatives to see what’s out there and keep their interest in the fine arts.”
