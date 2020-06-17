FREEPORT — More discussions and dialogue are needed to bring the Freeport City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission in agreement over a new downtown zoning district, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Kelty cited that disagreement still exists about the boundaries.
“We want to make sure we have the right map and that we are on the same page,” Kelty said. “This is an important decision for the city and we want to get the map they want to adopt.”
Mayor Brooks Bass wanted to see a “direct representation of the district map” before approval.
Many council members and commission members were in disagreement over whether to include the marina.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the boundaries to stop on Fifth Street and exclude the marina, Bass said.
There was a discussion in the last meeting to extend the boundaries to Eighth Street, which divided the board members.
“I was the one real adamant to going to Fifth Street but after much discussion and after I left here, I meet with others to learn what would be the best for Freeport,” commission board member Nicole Mireles said. “I was missing a lot of stuff and they explained it to me and I don’t have a problem moving past Eighth Street.”
Fellow board member Eric Hayes believed the line should remain at Fifth Street.
“If you go down to Eighth Street you are going to cripple those in that parcel of land that only certain businesses can be allowed,” Hayes said. “You are also allowing off-premise parking which is going in turn to cause problems at the fourplexes adjoining the apartments. A lot of people are going to come and working into any parking stop they can get ahold of.”
The further debate went into the inclusion of the marina to the district.
“I don’t think the marina should be included because it already has its waterfront designation,” Bass said.
There have been discussions about constructing a hotel at that location and the ordinance would prohibit that construction, Kelty said.
The council hopes to take action during next month’s meeting, Bass said.
City officials also addressed replacing the unsafe building abatement code with an ordinance covering substandard and dangerous buildings.
Bass wants to eliminate dilapidated structures but had issues with the language in the ordinance.
“This is not catered to the broken window,” Bass said. “We need to establish communication and penalties not so harsh. You will know an abandoned and uninhabitable home when you see it.”
The mayor mentioned one building with a tree growing in the side of the wall that could present danger to residents.
The city also approved the hiring of six reserve police officers — Troy Brimage, Daniel Pennington, Rodney Bowersox, Lei Loni Kershaw, Eluterin Martinez and Teresa Leblanc.
Police Chief Raymond Garivey expressed the need to fill-in officers after two officers tested positive for COVID-19, which left the department short of personnel.
Many residents expressed concerns, but Garivey assured the public each reserve would receive the same training and be held to the same standards as regular police officers.
Reserve officers are not paid and have law enforcement experience, Garivey said.
