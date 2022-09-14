FREEPORT — Council passed a budget this week that reinstated payment for two police department jailers and eliminated funding for a firing range that had been championed by the former police chief.
Council approved the budget and tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1 in a special meeting on Monday night.
They lowered the rate from 61 cents to 60 cents per $100 of appraised value to match the current year’s tax rate, with about 52 cents toward maintenance and operations and about 8 cents dedicated to paying the city’s debts.
Two major changes were incorporated into the new general fund budget as requested by council the previous week.
One was reinstating the salaries of the two jailers for the Freeport Police Department. The second eliminated funds for a firing range to be set up for the police department that had been one of the final projects pursued by former Police Chief Ray Garivey.
After research, City Manager Tim Kelty concluded the range used by the Clute Police Department was both closer to the station than the proposed site and would be cheaper for the city to use. The $50,000 that had been allocated for the range was dropped, much of it replaced by a new item — $43,000 for library windows.
“One of the things we came across recently, in order to insure the library properly, it needs the hurricane-rated windows, which we have quotes for,” Kelty said.
The quote they received was for $43,000, so they changed the budget to include that, Ezell said.
Changes in the facility’s staffing were incorporated as a vacant position is set to be eliminated and the remaining five positions will transition to two full-time and three part-time positions. There are also 16 temporary lifeguard positions listed in the budget.
One item that had been brought up in the previous meeting that was not added to the budget was Councilman Jeff Peña’s desire to have the town’s recreation center torn down and re-established as a state of the art facility.
“I’m curious, if the council was to be bold enough to say, ‘You know what? Let’s look at the numbers for redoing the rec center,’ and just to be clear, this rec center would have event space — in my mind— that could be used to replace what was the union center so it would actually be able to generate revenue in addition to membership,” Pena said. The reason I ask is I’m just trying to figure out— I’ve already looked at the financials on what it would take to finance this project if we were to do it.
“I’m just trying to figure out the carrying costs outside of the financing would be,” Peña said.
He then asked Mayor Brooks Bass about budget amendments in the future. Bass said he was not a fan of them outside of emergencies, but was open to looking at new proposals.
As some positions were eliminated to condense salaries, Kelty said he had put some title and job changes into the budget as well.
One change that would not add additional cost would be to promote Lance Petty of the Public Works Department to Assistant City Manager, in charge of overseeing the museum and main street program, Kelty said.
He also spoke about promoting Museum Coordinator Wade Dillon to Museum Manager.
Peña voted against the budget, and Councilman Mario Muraira was absent. Council passed the tax rate unanimously, with all four members present voting for approval.
Finance Director Cathy Ezell had previously warned the council that, due to rules of the town charter that are more restrictive than those of the state, the budget would need to be passed at the meeting or the current year’s budget would roll over to the following year.
