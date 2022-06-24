FREEPORT — Ray Garivey’s resignation as Freeport police chief on Wednesday followed a complaint from The Facts that he had acted unprofessionally toward a non-city employee on multiple occasions.
City officials will not confirm whether the complaint is the reason City Council discussed Garivey in closed session during its meeting Monday night or what role it might have played in Garvey’s decision to resign as police chief.
When asked Wednesday whether Garivey’s resignation was related to the contents of the executive session, City Manager Tim Kelty said he would not be able to provide a comment. Kelty did not respond to a phone message late Thursday afternoon asking he release a copy of Garivey’s personnel file to The Facts.
Voicemails, texts and a Facebook message for Garivey delivered Wednesday and Thursday have not received a response.
The Facts filed an open records request Thursday afternoon for Garvey’s personnel file, including documentation of any complaints filed against him and the findings of any investigations into his conduct while with the Freeport Police Department. The city has 10 business days to respond to the request by either supplying the requested information or seeking an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s office on whether it must comply with the request.
The newspaper has on multiple occasions been successful in seeking such records in the past, including the personnel record of former Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus after his resignation last year and in 2013 when Freeport fought the disclosure of performance evaluations of police chief Ty Morrow that led to his parting ways with the city. In both instances, the Texas Attorney General’s office ruled in the newspaper’s favor.
Garivey joined the Freeport department in 2011 and became its chief in September 2017. He replaced Dan Pennington, who came to Freeport with Garivey after they worked together at the Pasadena Police Department.
Capt. Danny Gillchriest has been appointed interim chief.
Michael Morris is managing editor of The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0144.
