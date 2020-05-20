FREEPORT — A $7 million debt issue to pay for capital projects throughout the city won’t go before voters, but it shouldn’t affect their tax rate either, Freeport leaders said.
The city paid off a 2003 bond last fiscal year, providing room to take on a new one next year, Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Stephanie Russell said.
The $7 million in certificates of obligation will primarily fund street and drainage infrastructure projects with smaller portions allocated for renovations of City Hall and Heritage House, Russell said.
“This is a big deal but also an exciting deal if we could put $7 million into our streets,” Mayor Brooks Bass said.
If approved, the bond would be repaid over 20 years and the current tax rate would cover the payments, Russell said.
“Our current debt rate generates about $578,000 paid principal and interest,” City Manager Tim Kelty said. “The new debt that we would issue would be structured to keep that rate and dollar amount we pay on an annual basis to $578,000 for the next 20 years.”
A certificate of obligation bond does not require an election for approval and property taxes or other revenues can be used to pay it off, Russell said.
Kelty and Russell will develop a list of specific projects to address by budget season, Kelty said.
“There are a tremendous number of street and drainage projects that are necessary and important,” Kelty said. “We actually want to be more aggressive in addressing those needs. But we wanted to do this without raising the tax rate.”
Officials will review the notice of intent for approval in the June council meeting, Bass said.
Also in June, city officials will vote on approval for a proposed development agreement.
Freeport Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Courtland Holman and the EDC board have undergone lengthy negotiations Waterstone Development Group Housing for a 19-acre housing project.
Despite Holman’s strong endorsement for the deal at Monday’s meeting, Bass wanted to table the item until EDC officials have the agreement “in writing.”
Bass also wanted to include an exclusivity clause for Waterstone.
The property bordered by Avenue J, Skinner Street, Avenue M and Varner Street, which is owned by the city, will be transferred to Freeport EDC if the Waterstone agreement is approved, Holman said. The contract includes fallback options for the city, Holman said.
“They are required to have infrastructure installed within 30 months of transfer of the property,” Holman said. “Also to have the bond for the infrastructure, so if they do not perform that, we could pull the bond and finish the infrastructure for the project.”
The development will include 87 homes costing an average of $185,000, Holman said. The project would add $16.1 million to the city’s property tax base.
The city will not have put any money into the project up front, Holman said.
