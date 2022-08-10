FREEPORT — The cause of a fatal collision between two pleasure boats on the Intracoastal Waterway is still undetermined, with a lack of lighting on one of the vessels still a possible cause, investigators said Tuesday.
SPCA co-director Julie Baron and her husband, Ned, were killed in the collision at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway between Mile Markers 382 and 384. The Barons were thrown into the water from their 24-foot boat, while three people on a 22-foot boat also were thrown from their craft.
The survivors told the Coast Guard the collision happened because there were no lights on the Barons’ boat.
“As far as the lights not being on, we only have statements from one party since the other party is deceased,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Lead investigator Jim Van Dyke said. “We’re going to do an honest, fair investigation as to what happened and the facts of the investigation present to us.”
Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Dickinson was told the same information, he said.
“That’s the word we’ve been using because it’s the information we’ve received, but after the investigation by Texas Park and Wildlife, we will know what happened and whether or not lights or no lights were involved,” he said.
Van Dyke still is trying to gather all data since the investigation is in its early stages, he said.
“We have a boating fatality reconstruction team of Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens that are coming in to get data off the engine like GPS,” he said. “We will take this to where the facts will lead us, so right now, everything that is coming out is just hearsay. I can’t say as to right now whether they (the lights) were or weren’t on, for either boat. I’m collecting video.”
The scene was slightly different when Van Dyke arrived, which poses a challenge, he said.
“I was on the scene of the accident after the Coast Guard left,” he said. “How the wreck happened was not how the boats were when the Coast Guard was there because certain things had happened in their rescue attempt. It was just chaos.”
With the scene’s chaos, information could have gotten misconstrued, leading to lighting being stated, Dickinson said.
The 22-foot boat carried four men — one dad, two sons and possibly a family friend, Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Corinne Zilnicki said. Their boat was going northbound, while the Baron’s boat was going south, she said.
Three men from the 22-foot boat were thrown into the water upon impact, receiving a concussion and some scrapes, she said.
After being thrown from the 22-foot boat, two men climbed aboard the Barons’ vessel to search for other family members still in the water before a Coast Guard rescue boat arrived, a Coast Guard news release states.
The Gulf Coast Rescue Squad personnel found one of the men thrown into the water at about midnight, and everyone was taken to Surfside Marina in Freeport, where EMS was waiting.
