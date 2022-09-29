Isaiah 117 house takes steps toward construction
Since hosting an informational meeting in March, organizers of the Isaiah 117 effort in Brazoria County have been working on a fundraiser to raise money for a home for foster children.
Isaiah 117 is a nonprofit that provides physical and emotional support and a home for children awaiting foster care placement. Plans have moved to the stage of raising money to build a home to carry out its mission.
“We have a potential land donation in progress. It’s not finalized,” Expansion Coordinator for Brazoria County Mona Cabler said. “So far, everything has been moving along in a positive way with no hiccups with that.”
The fundraiser will include a luncheon at noon and dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in Liberty Alumni Hall at the Alvin ISD Heritage Complex next to Freeport Field, 10855 CR 65 in Iowa Colony.
“Our expectation and our hope are we’ll have the money we need at the end of that day,” Cabler said.
The hope is that Isaiah 117 will get donations up to $600,000, after which is can secure a contractor, Cabler said.
Sweeny adopts tax rate
Only three Sweeny City Council members made it to a special meeting Tuesday to cast their final tax votes for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but they were enough to get the rate adopted.
Council voted 3-0 to approve a property tax rate of just over 73 cents per $100 of taxable value. It is about a penny lower than the current rate, but because of higher property values, amounts to a 7.51 percent tax increase on the average-valued home in the city.
“I will tell you, the meeting was a nail-biter,” Koskiniemi said. “We got started late. We didn’t have a quorum. We had two council members that were absent due to other obligations.”
Fortunately for the council, Councilman Brian Brooks was able to make it after having just come in from a plane that touched down in Houston.
The adopted rate exceeds the level at which voters can petition for an election to challenge it. If an election is called and voters reject the rate, the city will have to operate on the voter-approval rate of 67.84 cents.
Services set for firefighter
Friends and community members are invited to pay their respects to fallen Alvin volunteer firefighter Capt. Charles D. Krampota from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Alvin High School Performing Arts Center, 802 S. Johnson St.
A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a memorial service, according to information from the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department.
Krampota, who spent about 20 years with the department, died Friday after helping fight a fire at a mobile home. He passed a health check after the fire, but his son found him dead at home later that night.
