SURFSIDE BEACH — The village’s police department will get a jump on National Night Out, an annual event encouraging police and communities to get to know each other, by inviting area residents to a combined celebration today.
While the rest of Texas recognized National Night Out on Tuesday, Surfside Beach is pushing things up in order to invite the town to see their new emergency building and hold their annual fundraiser.
People can give donations for a barbecue plate with brisket and sides for the department’s annual fundraiser. That’s not all, though.
“There’s going to be a silent auction and there’s some really good stuff in there,” Police Chief Gary McClain said. “There’s an offshore fishing trip, we’ve got an inshore fishing trip, and we’ve got a bunch of small stuff to bid on. We’re going to have a band and all the tables and chairs set up under the PD.”
The music will be provided by Eric L. Miller.
There also will be a cake walk for the youngsters, as well as a bounce house and dunk tank. LifeFlight is scheduled to land for the crowd and the local EMS and Fire Department will be on hand to show off what its members do for the community.
A big part of the reason for the showmanship is pride in the new emergency building, out of which the police will now base their operations.
“We are in the new building,” McClain said.
The building came about because of heavy damage received when Hurricane Nicholas came ashore a year ago. A storm surge of more than 6 feet on top of the high tide pushed inland with Nicholas, putting nearly a foot of water into the emergency building, wiping out supplies and leaving the bottom floor unusable.
The event will last from 4 to 8 p.m. and all ages are welcome. The new building is at 1302 Monument Drive, next to City Hall.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
