Saturday
Brazoria County Fair: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 902 S. Downing St., Angleton. Calf scramble, art, photo, food and craft entry dropoff, 10:45 a.m. Clown Face Contest, 6:15 p.m. cookoff awards. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Evening On The Bayou: 6 to 9 p.m. at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 W, Lake Jackson. Evening of Wine and Auction of Nature Art for the birds. $20 tickets purchase at www.gcbo.org/connect/eveningonthebayou. Call 979-480-0999.
Lutherfest Fall Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Petting zoo, moon walk, face painting, train rides, bingo, silent auction. German meal $10 or American meal $3; take out available. Call 979-297-2667.
4th annual Nature Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail, 418 Parkview, Surfside. Activities for all ages; booths, fishing, nature crafts, and more. Call Sandy Shanks 979-248-8257.
Gulf Coast 5th Annual Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1901 W. FM 523, Angleton. Music, food trucks, trophies for winners; $20 per vehicle entered. Proceeds benefit The Brazoria County SPCA. Contact Craig Desert 979-849-2454 or cdeserf@gulfcoast.net.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
A Doll’s House Part 2: 8 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $10 donation admission or free for students and BC employees with ID. Call 979-230-3000.
Hidden in Plain Sight: 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Alden B. Dow Office Museum, 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. A walking tour of mid-century architecture in downtown Lake Jackson. $5 admission. Contact Katelyn Landry at 979-297-1570 or programs@ljhistory.org.
River’s End VFD Family Fishing Fundraiser: 11 a.m. at River’s End Fire Department Station 1, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Weigh-ins are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free T-shirt with every registration. Daily mini tournaments; registration fees adults $45 and 16 and under $25. Brisket plates $14 from 11 a.m. until sold out. Silent auction opens 11 a.m.; live auction 2 p.m. Raffle tickets available. Rules and registration at www.revfd.com. Call 979-418-7007 or 979-235-0010.
“Perfect Little Planet”: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Sunday
A Doll’s House Part 2: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $10 donation admission or free for students and BC employees with ID. Call 979-230-3000.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Marine Corps League 982 monthly meeting: 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. All current Marines, Marine veterans and FMF corpsman who served with Marines welcome. Call 979-549-6962.
Blood Drive: 7 to 11:15 a.m. at DSM Nutritional Products, 1000 CR 227, Freeport. Contact Rachel Soliz at 979-373-5000 or rachel.soliz@dsm.com.
Senior Citizen Bingo: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Pizza and ice cream provided. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Tuesday
CBISD 2022 Bond Town Hall Meeting: 8:30 a.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave, West Columbia. C-BISD is asking voters to approve a bond on the November ballot to make major upgrades to the high school campus. Open to public. Call 979-345-3921.
WC Business and Brunch: 8:30 to 10 a.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. C-BISD Superintendent Steve Galloway will discuss the proposed 2022 bond for Columbia High School. Call 979-345-3921.
Advanced Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Women-only course. Basic R.A.D. program is required. Only need to take one class for completion. Register at brazosport.edu/radbasic or call 979-230-3036.
Coffee With A Cop: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazosport College Bonnen Central Building, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Cup of coffee, donuts and light conversation with BC police officers. Call 979-230-3036.
“Artemus Forward To The Sun”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Fun Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
American Legion Post 306 Meeting: 6 p.m. at Carriage Inn, 130 Lake Road Unit 513, Lake Jackson. USNR Capt. Greg Gant discusses recovery of the USS Cole. Call Linda Robertson at 979-285-8991.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
