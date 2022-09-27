ANGLETON
Blessings rained down as Father Khoi Le from the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church showered Habitat for Humanity’s recent home project in holy water.
The ground blessing for Jamie Smith’s new home Saturday had been years in the making as Habitat For Humanity for Southern Brazoria County and Catholic Daughters of the Americas joined to make her dreams a reality.
“This is a thing I’ve been working on for the past three and a half years,” Smith said. “It took me a while to get started in life, and this is pretty amazing. This is still kinda unreal to me; when I pulled up here, it was amazing, and seeing all these people here to help, it’s amazing.”
About two weeks ago, the work began in the 1300 block of Caldwell Road when the slab was poured. From there, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas began sponsoring the build by providing resources, such as volunteers or meals, said Texas regent Rebecca Brown.
“As Catholics, we believe in blessings to help the family and to have prayers for them and that the Holy Spirit protects that house from anything evil,” Brown said. ”Father Khoi from the Most Holy Trinity Church in Angleton came out to bless the ground for the family. Later on, when it is all finished, he will bless the house before they move in as well.”
This is the Catholic Daughters of the Americas 10th Habitat home built in Texas. The organization has raised $50,000 in donations toward this build, Brown said.
“We’ve been providing meals as well,” Brown said. “This a good project for CDA. We chose Angleton because I’m from here. We’ve done down in Brownsville, Texarkana, La Grange and Victoria. We have volunteers come out and help all over Texas.”
The house is expected to be completed by November and will be Smith’s first house she owned, she said.
“I’ve been working with Habitat for a few years and doing my sweat equity to one day get my own home,” Smith said. “I’ve found a whole new family here; everyone at the Habitat supports each other. Everyone is willing to get in there and get things done, no matter if it’s out on the build or in the store.”
Smith began volunteering for Habitat for Humanity several years ago when she turned her life around, she said. Smith went back to school and got her associate’s degree in substance abuse counseling. She now works for ADAPT in Angleton.
“ “I went out in the wrong direction for many years of my life. I made a lot of mistakes and got in trouble a lot,” Smith said. “I then started turning my life around. About nine years ago, I got tired of going in the wrong direction.”
Smith is finishing up her volunteer hours with Habitat For Humanity on her own home and is ready to have a place she calls her own.
The house is three rooms and two baths and is Habitat’s 115th build in Southern Brazoria County, Executive Director Melissa Alexander said.
“We hope that everyone applies for this program who thinks they may qualify,” Alexander said. “Jamie met the requirements for a home, and she put in her hours to get to the point where we would start getting ready to work on her home.”
Many Habitat participants and supporters came out to the build to either work on their hours or simply to give back, Alexander said.
“It’s neat to see the past, future and current homeowners working together to help each other out,” Alexander said. “It’s such a great program, and without volunteers, it wouldn’t be possible. It takes every single one of these volunteers to get this home built.”
Jordan Thomas of Angleton is the recipient of the next home to be built. He also participated in Saturday’s build.
“I’m here because I’m next up and excited,” Thomas said. “I’m almost complete with all of the hours I need. I also like to help other people with what they need to get done. My home will start getting built on Oct. 22. I’m excited. My mom also has a Habitat house, that’s why I got involved. I enjoy this. You run into a lot of different people.”
