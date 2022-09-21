Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lower Brazos River Coalition Membership Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $32 per person. RSVP recommended. Call Gabe Williams at 979-848-0560.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Association Of Retired Personnel: 9 a.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker is Dallas Mullins from AMBA. All Brazosport ISD retired personnel welcome. Contact 979-236-5544 or BARSPinfo@gmail.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Thursday
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “She Who Became the Sun” by Shelley Parker-Chan. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Freeport Library Open House: 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Boulevard. Stop by and see all the changes and improvements; meet staff and learn about the various services you can access at the library. Call 979-233-3622.
The Magic of Modern Art: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring artist and author Robyn Jamison, who is on a mission to change the way the world views modern and contemporary art. Call 979-265-7661.
Cyber Security With Frank Mulcahy: 11 a.m., at The Springs-Magnolia Manor, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Table sponsorships available. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber. Call Tammy at 979-849-6443 or tammy@angletonchamber.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Janet Mallard 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Become a hobbit and go on a scavenger hunt adventure. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15 student class size. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Friday
“Unusual Sibling: Venus, Earth & Mars”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Murder Mystery Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Teens vs. Adults. Limited space. For adults only. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
Scenes Of Brazoria History Opening Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Showcasing work of artist Don Hutson. Call 979-297-1570.
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring Bayou Roux. Bring lawn chairs for live music, food trucks and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Saturday
BCRC Walk For Recovery: 9 a.m. to noon at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. food, prizes, kids games, and a dance show. Contact bcrcommittee2018@gmail.com or www.brazoriacountyrecoverycommittee.com.
Habitat Ground Blessing Ceremony: 10 a.m. at 1301 Caldwell Road, Angleton. Catholic Daughters for America hosting ceremony for Habitat for Humanity build it is sponsoring. Call Mary Montague 979-418-1222.
Taste Of The Brazos: noon to 2 p.m. at Brazos Mall TJ Maxx Courtyard, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $50 registration; Chef Daniel show tips and tricks to prepare Texas Roadhouse menu items. Call Kimberly Mayer 979-864-1558.
“Casino Night” Chamber Gala: 6 p.m. happy hour and heavy hors d’ oeuvres, 7 p.m. casino games start at West Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Tickets $50 include dinner and gaming money. Contact 979-345-3921 or westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 West, Lake Jackson. Educational booths, native plant sale, fun kids’ activities and expert speakers. $5 admission and Kids 12 and under are free. Contact 979-480-0999 or info@gcbo.org.
South Brazoria Democrats meeting: 9:30 a.m. at the Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 979-574-4858.
124th Church Anniversary & Family & Friends Day Celebration: Noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak, Angleton. Outside games and activities; dessert contest. Contact Ruby Carter at 979-849-2723.
Old Timer Reunion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Angleton Junior High, 1200 Henderson Road, Angleton. Annual gathering of Angleton students from 1940-1972. $20 fee includes lunch and class photo. Call John Morgan at 979-848-7993.
