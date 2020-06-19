ANGLETON — Brazoria County set a new high mark for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day for the second consecutive day and third time since Sunday.
County officials reported 56 new cases spread over 13 cities Thursday afternoon, topping previous high counts of 49 set Wednesday and 42 set Sunday.
“It’s gotten a little crazy,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We started getting into the 30s and 40s — today we’re in the 50s, and today we’ve affected 13 different communities.”
Officials also reported another death: an Angleton woman in her 70s who became the county’s 14th fatality. Sebesta did not know any information about that woman’s case, he said.
Alvin and Pearland were hit the hardest, with 15 and 13 newly confirmed cases, respectively. As has been the recent trend during the surge of infections, all but five of those cases were among people younger than 50. An Alvin girl under 10 was the youngest in those two cities.
In Alvin, a man in his 60s, two men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s, three women in their 30s, two men and one woman in their 20s, one man and two women under 20 made up their new cases, in addition to the girl under 10. Pearland’s cases included a man in his 50s, two men in their 30s and two men in their 20s, and one man under 20. Pearland’s cases among women included five in their 40s, one woman in her 30s and another in her 20s.
Further south, Manvel reported six new cases — three men and two women in their 20s or 30s and a woman in her 50s — while Rosharon’s two new cases were both women in their 20s.
West of the Brazos, Sweeny, Brazoria and West Columbia each saw one new case: a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, respectively.
“All towns west of the Brazos — each one of them had a case today,” Sebesta said.
Angleton reported two women and a man in their 20s, and a boy under 10 — the second child under 10 to be confirmed as COVID-19 positive on Thursday, and the 43rd overall since the middle of March. Twenty-seven of those children, more than 60 percent, are considered recovered from the virus.
In Lake Jackson, a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, two women in their 30s and one in her 20s made up the six new cases reported by the county. Freeport’s three positive tests were all women: two in their 30s, and one in her 70s, who was the oldest person to be reported positive on Thursday.
Clute, Danbury and Iowa Colony rounded out Thursday’s count with one new case in each city. A Clute man in his 20s and a Danbury woman in her 20s both tested positive for COVID-19, while Iowa Colony’s resident is a woman in her 30s, county data shows.
“It sucks,” Sebesta said about the rise in numbers. “I hate to see the numbers continue to rise and I think folks have kind of let their guard down. … Folks need to refocus. They have some individual responsibility involved in this to social distance, wash their hands, only make essential trips and try to avoid interacting with other people.
“You never know who has this disease,” he said.
Sebesta said he has no idea what to expect for the next week, reiterating this is all new for Brazoria County.
“This is not like our third of five floods,” he said. “This is our first pandemic, so this is uncharted territory.”
County officials also reported seven recoveries, and one probable case: an Angleton woman in her 30s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those considered probable for the disease are urged to self-isolate.
None of the new cases are related to prisons or nursing homes, Sebesta said.
Daily data collected by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council indicates Brazoria County had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in local hospitals, with an additional four in ICU as of Wednesday. That number does not match what the county has, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
She could not share the exact figure but said the county’s number is less than that.
The council is a separate organization, and Brazoria County officials don’t have a role in the collection or provision of that information, Trower said.
“We really don’t verify with them on the information that they receive,” she said. “That would have to be something that we would research, and we just really don’t have time right now to check into that.”
The council’s website states its information is only as valid as the number and accuracy of the data hospitals provide.
Sebesta has not received any reports of local hospitals being stressed with the rise in cases, “but they’re watching the numbers, I’m sure, just like we’re watching the numbers,” he said.
The Brazoria County Health Department, however, is overwhelmed, he said.
“The health department with these increased numbers has been tsunami’d,” he said. “They have to … talk to every one of these active cases. They’re doing contact tracing on all these new cases.”
To date, 1,075 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across Brazoria County. Of those, 356 remain confirmed cases while 40 are probable, and 665 have recovered. There have been 14 deaths from the virus since the middle of March.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
