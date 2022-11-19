FREEPORT — After dueling unofficial posts dropped last week — one a rumor and one a hoax press release — upset gas futures market, Freeport LNG has released a statement updating its efforts to resume full operations.
The company plans to be back in full operation early next year, according to Friday’s news release.
“Each of Freeport LNG’s three liquefaction trains will be restarted and ramped up safely, in a slow and deliberate manner, with each train starting separately before restarting a subsequent train,” the release states. “It is expected that approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of production will be achieved by January 2023. Full production utilizing both docks remains anticipated to commence in March 2023.”
Proposed remedial work activities for a safe restart of initial operations have been submitted to the relevant regulatory agencies for review and approval, the company announced. Subject to Freeport LNG meeting its regulatory requirements, it is targeting initial production at the facility in mid-December, it said.
The site has a capacity to process about 2.38 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. It accounts for about 15 percent of the United States’ liquid natural gas exports, according to Bloomberg.
The plant is down to the last 10 percent of repair work necessary to recommence its initial operations as of Monday, including its liquefaction trains, storage tanks and dock, according to the company’s statement. That work should be done by the end of the month, it states.
“Proposed remedial work activities for a safe restart of initial operations have been submitted to the relevant regulatory agencies for review and approval,” the release from Corporate Communications Director Heather Browne reads.
In addition to the physical repairs, the company has reworked its safety procedures, Freeport LNG announced last week. That includes bringing in an independent consultant to review its storage and transfer operating procedures, control systems maintenance, inspections procedures, personnel qualifications and training programs.
“Our teams have worked diligently over the last several months alongside regulators to ensure the safe restart of our facility. I am immensely grateful for their efforts,” founder and CEO Michael Smith said in Friday’s release.
“We are committed to moving forward with an uncompromising safety focus and enhanced operational processes that will enable us to chart a safe, sustainable path forward to serve our customers and the broader LNG market as a whole.”
The plant has been closed down since a blast June 8 elicited the shutdown. In statement Tuesday, the company verified a closed valve caused a pressure buildup and a boiling of the gas as the cooling process faded over the course of an estimated four-to-five days. This resulted in pipe movement and eventually an explosion. After the blast, the liquid natural gas ran into a a trench designed for the purpose and burned off.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.