ANGLETON — The owner of Mulligan’s Golf Center woke up “blindsided” after discovering their main piece of equipment had been stolen from their business.
Co-owners of Mulligan’s Teresa Davenport and Lonnie Cagle discovered their $15,000 Kubota tractor missing Wednesday morning after preparing to open.
“We were there last night until 11 p.m. and then we had a storm come through about 3 a.m.,” Davenport said. “So sometime between that window the tractor was stolen because it was before the storm hit.”
The pair went to the driving range at 855 CR 340 to see how much rain had blown in and was checking everything out when Cagle noticed the Kubota missing, she said. So was the piece of equipment on the ATV used to pick up balls.
“He was freaking out over there and I went over to the side of the building and I looked at the fence and it was cut,” Davenport said.
About 20 feet of fencing was torn down, she said.
“We then walked out on the field where the Kubota was and they had tried to back it out of where it was at and torn the pin apart to release the picker,” Davenport said.
Whoever took it drove through their netting and to the other side of the field where cows were, then cut the other side and took off from there, Davenport said.
“We’ve been all over the place trying to find it,” she said. “It’s our main piece of equipment. If we don’t have that no one can work. We’re completely blindsided.”
Davenport suspects it could be a senior prank, she said.
“I don’t know if it was a graduation prank, but I don’t know,” she said. “We would like to have it back and to see whoever took it reprimanded for this. We just want our equipment back.”
Anyone with information about the theft can call the Angleton Police Department at 979-849-2383.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
